Smith says she sees a ‘breakthrough’ in talks with Americans on energy

WASHINGTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says there’s been a “breakthrough” in conversations with American lawmakers and Trump’s administration on Canada’s role in the United States’ quest for energy dominance.

Smith says it’s important that Americans also understand Canada’s contributions to other U.S. industries like agriculture and manufacturing as the two countries work toward a new economic relationship.

The Alberta premier is in Washington, D.C., for meetings and a forum on energy this week after U.S. President Donald Trump doubled his tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Smith says an interim agreement could be reached between Canada and the United States by the end of the G7 leaders summit in Alberta later this month.

Smith says she was encouraged by the premiers’ meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier this week.

She says if Ottawa can work with Alberta to develop new markets, it will benefit everyone.