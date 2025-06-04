Smith says she sees a ‘breakthrough’ in talks with Americans on energy

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith poses for a photo at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2025 4:44 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 5:12 pm.

WASHINGTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says there’s been a “breakthrough” in conversations with American lawmakers and Trump’s administration on Canada’s role in the United States’ quest for energy dominance.

Smith says it’s important that Americans also understand Canada’s contributions to other U.S. industries like agriculture and manufacturing as the two countries work toward a new economic relationship.

The Alberta premier is in Washington, D.C., for meetings and a forum on energy this week after U.S. President Donald Trump doubled his tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Smith says an interim agreement could be reached between Canada and the United States by the end of the G7 leaders summit in Alberta later this month.

Smith says she was encouraged by the premiers’ meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier this week.

She says if Ottawa can work with Alberta to develop new markets, it will benefit everyone.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of Black Creek high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a Black Creek high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need...

3m ago

Ontario passes controversial mining law as Doug Ford warns against blockades

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has given itself the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance.  On Wednesday afternoon,...

1h ago

10 arrested, 1 wanted in multiple violent incidents, including Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police have arrested 10 males in connection to multiple violent incidents across the GTA, including the brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. An...

1h ago

Premier Ford says Ontario will 'onshore' steel manufacturing in response to Trump's tariff escalation

Premier Doug Ford was in a familiar spot on Wednesday morning -- on CNN, exasperated with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ford, who now routinely appears on U.S. network news to voice his grievances with...

1h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of Black Creek high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a Black Creek high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need...

3m ago

Ontario passes controversial mining law as Doug Ford warns against blockades

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has given itself the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance.  On Wednesday afternoon,...

1h ago

10 arrested, 1 wanted in multiple violent incidents, including Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police have arrested 10 males in connection to multiple violent incidents across the GTA, including the brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. An...

1h ago

Premier Ford says Ontario will 'onshore' steel manufacturing in response to Trump's tariff escalation

Premier Doug Ford was in a familiar spot on Wednesday morning -- on CNN, exasperated with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ford, who now routinely appears on U.S. network news to voice his grievances with...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
10 arrested in Scarborough pub shooting, fatal North York shooting targeted: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested 10 men and are still searching for one suspect in connection to the Scarborough pub mass shooting. Police also said they are investigating a fatal targeted shooting in North York.

2h ago

0:28
WARNING: Toronto police release footage of Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police released camera footage of the moment a suspect entered a Scarborough pub in March and began shooting at several people, injuring 12.

3h ago

0:53
Ford pledges to onshore steel and aluminum as tariffs take effect

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledged to 'onshore' steel and aluminum in Ontario in retaliation of Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on imports.

5h ago

0:46
Crash on Highway 401 in Oshawa leaves motorcyclist dead

A 25-year-old man has died after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 in Oshawa.

8h ago

0:45
Lawrence Heights shooting leaves one man dead, five others injured

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting at North York's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that left one man dead and five others injured.

9h ago

More Videos