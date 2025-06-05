PM Carney announces government’s new parliamentary secretaries

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced his government’s new parliamentary secretary team.

Thirty-nine members of Parliament were chosen by Carney to assist ministers and secretaries of state.

Rachel Bendayan and Kody Blois were chosen to serve as Carney’s parliamentary secretaries.

Both MPs were named to Carney’s first cabinet in March but were not included in the second iteration announced on May 13.

Parliamentary secretaries receive an additional $20,200, on top of their MP pay of $209,800.

Other MPs named to the team include former ministers Ali Ehsassi, Mona Fortier and Jenna Sudds and new MPs Carlos Leitão and David Myles.

Carney also announced that Élisabeth Brière will serve as government’s deputy whip and that Arielle Kayabaga will serve as deputy government House leader.

Almost half of the parliamentary secretaries are MPs elected for the first time in April.