Boy, 6, seriously injured in 10th floor fall from west end apartment building

Toronto police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in the west end of the city.

Investigators say the fall occurred at a building in the Weston Road and Humber Boulevard area around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics say they transported the child to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this point.

The incident comes less than a week after a seven-year-old boy fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a North York high-rise building under construction. Toronto police said the death is not considered suspicious.