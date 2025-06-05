Boy, 6, seriously injured in 10th floor fall from west end apartment building
Posted June 5, 2025 3:14 pm.
Last Updated June 5, 2025 4:34 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in the west end of the city.
Investigators say the fall occurred at a building in the Weston Road and Humber Boulevard area around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Paramedics say they transported the child to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this point.
The incident comes less than a week after a seven-year-old boy fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a North York high-rise building under construction. Toronto police said the death is not considered suspicious.