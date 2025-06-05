Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest kicks off the summer festival season

Do West Fest will be taking over Dundas Street this weekend with food, drinks and live music the whole weekend. It’s also the first weekend of Pride Month with lots of events to celebrate.

Keep in mind, there will be a subway closure this weekend.

Do West Fest

Up to one million people are expected to hit Dundas Street this weekend for the annual Do West Fest to kick off the summer.

Stretching from Shaw Street to Lansdowne Avenue, there will be over 200 local vendors and over 20 patios that will feature music, global cuisine and art.

The three-day event kicks of Friday night at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. and runs through until Sunday at 6 p.m. A full lineup of artists can be found on their website.

First weekend of Pride Month

Pride Month kicks off with a celebration of 2-Spirit identity and culture through community, food, music, and dance.

The event will feature dances, cultural expressions, and an Indigenous marketplace with various vendors.

The fourth Annual 2-Spirit Powwow is happening at Downsview Park on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and running until 6 p.m.

Riverside Eats & Beats

Fill your tummy and move your body at this Saturday’s Riverside Eats and Beats Streetfest.

Queen Street East, from the Don Valley to just past De Grassi street, will showcase over 50 local restaurants and shops that will be serving food specials, offering sidewalks sales and live entertainment.

There will also be beer gardens and demos at destination points throughout Queen at five street closures and two local parks.

Queen Street will remain open throughout the day. The party kicks off at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Taste of North York

North York’s diverse cuisines and vibrant cultures will be on display at the third annual Taste of North York festival.

Kicking off on Friday, the festival will feature food vendors, live music, art and kids actives including a family-friendly escape room and life-size foosball.

There will also be a Battle of the Bands featuring local Willowdale schools.

The event is happening at Mel Lastman Square and attendees are asking to bring a non-perishable food item to support organizer NeighbourLink’s food bank.

It will last three days starting at 12 p.m. on Friday and wrapping up 8 p.m. Sunday.

Indigenous Celebration 2025

As a part of Indigenous History Month, Harbourfront Centre is hosting Indigenous Celebration this Saturday, featuring live performances, hands-on activities and a book signing with “North of North” star, Maika Harper.

Connect with members of the Indigenous community and learn about their heritage alongside Indigenous partners and the Ontario Science Centre team.

The free, family-friendly event starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

2025 Canadian Shield

A new four-country international tournament is kicking off this weekend in Toronto featuring the Canada, Ukraine, Côte d’Ivoire and New Zealand.

The four men’s soccer teams will face off in a doubleheader on BMO Field as a part of The Canadian Shield, a new tournament to help prepare teams for the FIFA World Cup, set to be held next summer in North America with six matches in Toronto.

Canada will face off against Ukraine at 3:30 p.m. while Côte d’Ivoire will play New Zealand at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are still available.

TTC and GO Transit

TTC

Line 2 closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Woodbine and Broadview stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, for planned track work.

GO Transit

No service changes this weekend.

Road Closures

Weekend closures

Do West Fest

The following road closures will be in effect:

Dundas Street West, from Lansdowne Avenue to Shaw Street, from 1 p.m. on Friday, June 6, to 12 a.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Northbound and southbound traffic only will be allowed through Lansdowne Avenue, Brock Avenue, Dufferin Street, Dovercourt Road, Ossington Avenue, and Shaw Street

The festival will conclude at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, but the roads will remain closed until midnight.

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

Temporary closures

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, Dec. 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Until Monday, June 30, access to the Highway 401 westbound on-ramp from southbound William R. Allen Road will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to divert traffic to access Highway 401 using an alternate interchange nearby.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

Islington Avenue will also be reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

From Monday, June 2, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street will be fully closed for the next stage of a project to replace a 142-year-old watermain and renew aging TTC streetcar tracks.

From Sunday, May 11 until Saturday, January 10, 2026, Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Front Street West and The Esplanade. The street will be pedestrianized for live entertainment, pop-up market vendors and other events.

For full traffic updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.