Carney and Li agree to regularize communication between Canada and China

Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2025 7:06 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2025 7:14 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese Premier Li Qiang have agreed to regularize channels of communication between the two countries.

A readout from Carney’s office also says the leaders committed to working together to address the fentanyl crisis.

Canada and China have been involved in a trade dispute.

China has imposed tariffs on Canadian canola oil and meal, peas and seafood in retaliation to Canadian levies on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

In his conversation with Li, Carney raised the issue of trade affecting agriculture and agri-food products, including canola and seafood, as well as other issues.

Carney said earlier this week that Ottawa is working urgently to remove Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture and seafood products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person dead in Scarborough house fire

Toronto police say a person was found dead following a house fire that was contained in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews and officers responded to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday in the Brimley...

3m ago

Special air quality statement issued for most of Ontario as wildfire smoke expected overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario as wildfire smoke is expected in the area overnight. Smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor...

24m ago

Boy, 6, seriously injured in 10th floor fall from west end apartment building

Toronto police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in the west end of the city. Investigators say the fall occurred at a building on Humber...

12m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest kicks off the summer festival season

Do West Fest will be taking over Dundas Street this weekend with food, drinks and live music the whole weekend. It's also the first weekend of Pride Month with lots of events to celebrate. Keep in...

19m ago

Top Stories

1 person dead in Scarborough house fire

Toronto police say a person was found dead following a house fire that was contained in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews and officers responded to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday in the Brimley...

3m ago

Special air quality statement issued for most of Ontario as wildfire smoke expected overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario as wildfire smoke is expected in the area overnight. Smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor...

24m ago

Boy, 6, seriously injured in 10th floor fall from west end apartment building

Toronto police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in the west end of the city. Investigators say the fall occurred at a building on Humber...

12m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest kicks off the summer festival season

Do West Fest will be taking over Dundas Street this weekend with food, drinks and live music the whole weekend. It's also the first weekend of Pride Month with lots of events to celebrate. Keep in...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Wildfires to impact air quality across GTA

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday as temperatures creep back up into the 20s. If you're planning to spend time outdoors, there is a special air quality statement in effect due to smoke from wildfires.

13h ago

0:50
Canada's $7.1B trade merchandise deficit hits largest on record

Statistic Canada reported the largest ever recorded trade merchandise deficit for Canada in April, a staggering $7.1 billion as trade tensions with the U.S. begin to take effect on the economy.

16h ago

1:05
Premature infant infected with measles dies from complications

A premature newborn in Ontario infected with measles has died from complications amid rising cases of the virus in the province.

17h ago

0:38
Police warn public following sexual assault reported at High Park

Toronto police have issued a public service announcement after a women claimed a man sexually assaulted her in High Park.

19h ago

0:50
Via Rail blames delays on CN Rail's speed restrictions, CN pushes back

Via Rail says its record number of delays in recent months is due to Canadian National Railway's speed restrictions, however CN is pushing back on its claims.

22h ago

More Videos