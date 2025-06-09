Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won’t last long

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 9, 2025 7:06 am.

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn’t expected to last long.

A shift in wind patterns on Monday is expected to clear out some lingering low-level smoke that has blanketed the region since late last week.

However, the relief will be short-lived. Another wind change on Tuesday will once again put southern Ontario in the direct path of wildfire smoke.

The wildfire smoke could be even worse for many living in southern Ontario on Wednesday due to stronger winds blowing toward the Great Lakes.

Since last Thursday, heavy wildfire smoke has pushed into the region, leaving many communities across southern Ontario grappling with poor air quality levels.

Swiss air quality tracker IQAir marked air quality in Toronto and Montreal among the worst in the world as of Saturday morning. The federal department lifted alerts for most parts of both provinces on Sunday.



Canadian Armed Forces were deployed over the weekend to help evacuate a northwestern Ontario First Nation as wildfires rapidly spread in the region. Ontario’s government said Sunday that the Red Lake 12 wildfire near Deer Lake First Nation is out of control and more than 1,500 square kilometres in size.

Environment Canada says residents should limit time outdoors and be mindful of smoke exposure symptoms.

It will be mainly cloudy in Toronto on Monday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers are expected to begin near noon and end this afternoon, with a risk for thunderstorms. The daytime high will reach 20 °C today.

Temperatures will rise slightly to a daytime high of 22 C in Toronto on Tuesday. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers developing in the afternoon. The UV index will be higher at 7.

With files from The Canadian Press

