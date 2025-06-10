Auditor general’s report on company behind ArriveCan to be released today

Auditor general Karen Hogan speaks during a news conference on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 5:21 am.

OTTAWA — The latest probe into the company behind the controversial ArriveCan app is among four reports being released today by Canada’s auditor general.

Karen Hogan looked into all contracts awarded and payments made to GC Strategies for its work on the app to determine whether they were in line with government policy and whether the government got value for taxpayers’ money.

In September, the House of Commons unanimously agreed to ask Hogan to look into the contracts and her report is set to be tabled in the House around 10 a.m. ET.

As of March 2024, GC Strategies — a two-man team which last week was banned from entering into contracts or real property agreements with the federal government for seven years — had received $100 million in federal government contracts since 2011.

Hogan’s previous report on the app’s development found it did not deliver the best value to taxpayers and concluded that three federal departments disregarded federal policies, controls and transparency in the contracting process.

GC Strategies received nearly a third of the $60 million total cost of the ArriveCan project, despite being awarded contracts through non-competitive processes.

Hogan also will table a report today on Canada’s plans to purchase F-35 fighter jets and whether the Department of National Defence ensured the aircraft would be delivered on time and on budget.

Another report will look at whether the government provides adequate office space for public servants while minimizing costs to taxpayers.

Canada’s environment commissioner Jerry DeMarco will also table four reports today, including an audit of the National Adaptation Strategy, the federal government’s $2.1 billion initiative to help communities withstand the impacts of climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press

