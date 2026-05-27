York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a former City of Vaughan employee with multiple sexual‑offence‑related crimes after two minors were allegedly confined and one was sexually assaulted inside a community centre late last month.

Investigators say the incident occurred on April 30 at a facility near Dufferin Street and Clark Avenue.

According to police, the two victims were approached by an on‑duty employee who told them they needed to be spoken to privately because they were making noise. The minors were then taken to a room inside the centre, where they were forcibly confined, police allege.

After some time, the victims attempted to leave the room. During that attempt, one of the victims was sexually assaulted. Police say neither victim sustained physical injuries.

Following the investigation, officers arrested a suspect on May 24. At the time of his arrest, he was no longer employed by the City of Vaughan.

Police have identified the accused as Charles Manickam, 65, of Vaughan. He is charged with two counts of forcible confinement, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Investigators have released an image of Manickam, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.