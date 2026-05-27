Former Vaughan city employee charged after minors allegedly confined, 1 sexually assaulted at community centre

Police have identified the accused as Charles Manickam, 65, of Vaughan. He is charged with two counts of forcible confinement, sexual assault and sexual interference. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 27, 2026 11:22 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2026 11:31 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a former City of Vaughan employee with multiple sexual‑offence‑related crimes after two minors were allegedly confined and one was sexually assaulted inside a community centre late last month.

Investigators say the incident occurred on April 30 at a facility near Dufferin Street and Clark Avenue.

According to police, the two victims were approached by an on‑duty employee who told them they needed to be spoken to privately because they were making noise. The minors were then taken to a room inside the centre, where they were forcibly confined, police allege.

After some time, the victims attempted to leave the room. During that attempt, one of the victims was sexually assaulted. Police say neither victim sustained physical injuries.

Following the investigation, officers arrested a suspect on May 24. At the time of his arrest, he was no longer employed by the City of Vaughan.

Police have identified the accused as Charles Manickam, 65, of Vaughan. He is charged with two counts of forcible confinement, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Investigators have released an image of Manickam, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC staff say they're advancing safety initiatives as AI and barrier pilot projects launch

The latest TTC safety plan involves increased staffing, quicker responsiveness, new technology and work to prepare for platform-edge doors.

9m ago

Mississauga home invasion leaves 2 injured after armed suspects force their way into residence

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence...

1h ago

Former cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says he will resign as an MP this summer

OTTAWA — Former environment minister Steven Guilbeault announced Wednesday that he will resign as a member of Parliament this summer following significant changes to federal climate policy under Prime...

1h ago

Toronto and GTA gas prices set for 9‑cent drop Thursday, falling to lowest level in weeks

The decrease marks the second major drop in less than a week and pushes prices to their lowest level since mid‑May, based on CityNews' historical gas‑price data.

2h ago

Top Stories

TTC staff say they're advancing safety initiatives as AI and barrier pilot projects launch

The latest TTC safety plan involves increased staffing, quicker responsiveness, new technology and work to prepare for platform-edge doors.

9m ago

Mississauga home invasion leaves 2 injured after armed suspects force their way into residence

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence...

1h ago

Former cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says he will resign as an MP this summer

OTTAWA — Former environment minister Steven Guilbeault announced Wednesday that he will resign as a member of Parliament this summer following significant changes to federal climate policy under Prime...

1h ago

Toronto and GTA gas prices set for 9‑cent drop Thursday, falling to lowest level in weeks

The decrease marks the second major drop in less than a week and pushes prices to their lowest level since mid‑May, based on CityNews' historical gas‑price data.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
GTA temperatures remain in mid, upper 20s as sunshine continues

Temperatures in the GTA are expected to remain in the mid, to upper 20s as sunshine continues throughout the week.

5h ago

2:44
Remaining warm and dry for the rest of the week

The weather will stay steady all week, remaining warm and dry through the weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:03
City of Mississauga dropping Paramount Fine Foods Centre name

City of Mississauga staff say they will be dropping the Paramount Fine Foods Centre name over a dispute involving fees under a naming rights contract. The company's CEO is questioning the move amid talks. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

1:59
Free use of sports equipment just a click away in Brampton

They're like vending machines but for sports equipment, and it's all free. Audra Brown with a look at a new project in Brampton that's helping to make outdoor recreation accessible to everyone.

19h ago

2:02
Fatal fall from North York high-rise investigated by police watchdog

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death from a North York high-rise on Monday night.

23h ago

More Videos