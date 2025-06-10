Government failed to follow procurement, security rules in GCStrategies

OTTAWA — Canada’s auditor general says federal organizations failed to follow procurement and security rules when awarding contracts to the company behind the controversial ArriveCan app.

The report on GCStrategies is one of several audits tabled in the House of Commons today.

It says the company was awarded 106 contracts by 31 federal organizations between 2015 and 2024.

The maximum value of those contracts was more than $90 million but only $65 million was paid out.

Auditor general Karen Hogan looked at a sample set of contracts to see whether they fell in line with federal policy and whether the government got value for taxpayers’ money.

Her findings say many contracts did not follow procurement rules and organizations often provided little evidence to show the work had actually been done.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press