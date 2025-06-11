A man previously charged in a case of intimate partner violence was re-arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and attempted murder plot in Mississauga.

Muhammad Asif, 29, of Mississauga, allegedly used a firearm during an intimate partner violence incident on April 15, 2025.

Peel Regional Police said a search warrant was executed on Asif’s residence and vehicle, where investigators located a 9 mm handgun along with drugs.

Asif was charged with various criminal offences, including uttering threats, possession of heroin, cocaine, opioids and MDMA, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Authorities later identified the accused as a suspect in a kidnapping that occurred on March 9, 2025, in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Mavis Road in Mississauga.

Police re-arrested Asif on June 2, 2025. He’s been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and returned to custody while awaiting trial.