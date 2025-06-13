15 Toronto city pools opening early this weekend

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool. Credit: City of Toronto City of Toronto, 2017

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 13, 2025 4:09 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 4:32 pm.

With summer around the corner and temperatures rising, Toronto residents will be able to cool down at some of the city’s outdoor pools this weekend.

Starting June 14, the City is opening 15 outdoor pools on a partial schedule. The full summer schedule for city pools starts June 28.

Here are the pools opening this Saturday:

  • Alex Duff Memorial Pool (Christie Pits Park);
  • Alexandra Park;
  • Broadlands Community Recreation Centre;
  • Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools;
  • Gord and Irene Risk Community Recreation Centre;
  • Goulding Community Recreation Centre;
  • Halbert Park;
  • Maryvale Park;
  • McGregor Park Community Centre;
  • O’Connor Community Centre;
  • Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool;
  • Riverdale Park East;
  • Roding Community Centre;
  • Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool;
  • West Mall Outdoor at Dennis Flynn Park.

The pools will be open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, with the remaining pools opening on a partial schedule on June 21. All pools will begin a full schedule of operations starting Saturday, June 28.

Splash pads are now open, with wading pools scheduled to open on Friday June 27.

Top Stories

Israel hit by missiles as Iran vows revenge for strikes on nuclear sites

 The U.S. military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, a U.S. official says. The U.S. has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and...

45m ago

Canadian demonstrators detained in Egypt during Global March to Gaza

More than 40 Canadians who were taking part in a global march to Gaza have been detained in Egypt and blocked from reaching the border of the war-torn enclave. The Global March to Gaza is the latest...

1h ago

Man, 2 youths arrested in violent carjacking, shooting in Richmond Hill; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man and two youths were arrested as part of a violent carjacking and shooting incident in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region say just before...

5h ago

'Less visibility': Why corporations are scaling back DEI initiatives this Pride season

As Pride Toronto deals with a $900,000 funding shortfall stemming from major sponsors who pulled out of its 2025 festival, experts in the business community are trying to make sense of the recent shift...

1h ago

