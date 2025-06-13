15 Toronto city pools opening early this weekend

With summer around the corner and temperatures rising, Toronto residents will be able to cool down at some of the city’s outdoor pools this weekend.

Starting June 14, the City is opening 15 outdoor pools on a partial schedule. The full summer schedule for city pools starts June 28.

Here are the pools opening this Saturday:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool (Christie Pits Park);

Alexandra Park;

Broadlands Community Recreation Centre;

Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools;

Gord and Irene Risk Community Recreation Centre;

Goulding Community Recreation Centre;

Halbert Park;

Maryvale Park;

McGregor Park Community Centre;

O’Connor Community Centre;

Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool;

Riverdale Park East;

Roding Community Centre;

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool;

West Mall Outdoor at Dennis Flynn Park.

The pools will be open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, with the remaining pools opening on a partial schedule on June 21. All pools will begin a full schedule of operations starting Saturday, June 28.

Splash pads are now open, with wading pools scheduled to open on Friday June 27.