Man suffers minor injuries in Parkdale hit-and-run

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Parkdale.

Toronto police say they were called to Queen Street and Jameson Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The 41-year-old pedestrian was transported to hospital by paramedics where his injuries were deemed minor.

The driver involved fled the scene of the incident.

A vehicle description has not been made available at this point and no arrests have been made.