Joe Bowen, known colloquially as the voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs, says he plans to retire after the 2025-2026 season.

Bowen, who has called over 3,000 Maple Leafs games across regular seasons, playoffs, and pre‑season, made the announcement on social media.

“I have been totally blessed to do ‘My Dream Job,’ eclipsing the career of my idol, Foster Hewitt,” Bowen said. “I will reach over 3,800 games sometime this season. Thanks so very much to all who have made this wonderful career possible!”

Sinatra said it best

And now the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

My friend I'll say it clear

I'll state my case of which I'm certain



I've lived a life that's full

I traveled each and every highway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way!!

THX LEAF NATION! pic.twitter.com/70ogU4BMqX — Joe Bowen (@Bonsie1951) June 13, 2025

Bowen became the Leafs’ play‑by‑play announcer in October of 1982. Between 1989 and 1995, and from 1998 to 2014, the Sudbury, Ont., native served as the play-by-play voice for mid-week regional television broadcasts of Maple Leafs games.

He moved exclusively to radio in 2014 after Rogers Communications secured national NHL broadcasting rights, continuing his team coverage on Sportsnet 590 The Fan and TSN Radio 1050, alongside longtime analyst Jim Ralph.

Known for his animated catchphrase “Holy Mackinaw!” when big hockey plays unfold, Bowen has missed only a handful of Maple Leafs games over four decades. He took his first-ever day off in January 2025 to watch Notre Dame’s National College Football Championship game.

“Thank you to the loyal group [known] as Leaf Nation, for allowing me to invade your vehicle, family room and hearts over these wonderful years,” Bowen said. “Your support and interaction have been what has made this ‘job’ so wonderful!”

The 74-year-old was recognized in 2018 with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, earning induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his broadcasting excellence.

“I sincerely hope that this will be the ‘One Before I Am Done’ season for the Leafs as they chase that elusive Cup!”