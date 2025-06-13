Middle East de-escalation must be priority after Israel attacks Iran: Anand

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says de-escalation “must be the priority” after Israel attacked Iranian missile and nuclear sites Friday and Iran warned of “severe punishment” in retaliation.

The Israeli strike involved more than 200 aircraft and about 100 targets, according to Israel’s military.

Iran confirmed the deaths of three of its top military leaders and launched more than 100 drones at Israel in response, but Israel said the drones were being intercepted outside the country’s airspace.

Israeli leaders describe the attack as a pre-emptive strike to head off an imminent threat of Iran building nuclear bombs, but Iran maintains its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.

Anand says on social media that Canada “remains deeply concerned by the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program.”

“Canada is closely following the escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran,” Anand said.

Further action risks triggering a broader regional conflict with devastating consequences. De-escalation must be the priority. We urge all parties to refrain from actions that further destabilize the… — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) June 13, 2025

The foreign affairs minister says that all Canadians in the area should exercise a “very high degree” of caution and follow the advice of local authorities.

“We urge all parties to refrain from actions that further destabilize the region. The protection of civilians must be paramount. Canada remains deeply concerned by the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program.”

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that local authorities are in contact with their partners as TPS monitor the situation in the Middle East.

“We continue to have an increased presence around places of worship and consular offices to ensure community safety,” TPS said.