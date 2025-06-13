Ontario First Nation issues partial evacuation notice over high benzene levels

An Ontario First Nation that has been under a state of emergency for over a year due to high levels of a toxic chemical is recommending the evacuation of part of the community.

Aamjiwnaang First Nation declared a state of emergency in April 2024 and issued a similar evacuation notice in October over elevated emissions of benzene.

The latest development comes as a neighbouring styrene plant in Sarnia, Ont., is being decommissioned.

It was shut down last April after a spike in cancer-causing benzene levels was picked up and the First Nation reported some residents had fallen ill.

The plant owner says in a notice that some decommissioning work that began earlier this month has been completed and it appreciates the community’s patience.

INEOS Styrolution has said it plans to permanently close the plant by June 2026.

Benzene can cause neurological symptoms such as dizziness and headaches following short-term exposures, and can cause cancers such as leukemia after long-term exposures.

It is a clear, mostly colourless liquid that is part of the makeup of crude oil. It’s used to make styrene, a lightweight plastic used in items such as auto parts, food containers and toys.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.