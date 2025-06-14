Dollarama recalling Oracare baby toothbrush due to possible choking hazard

Health Canada is advising parents about a recall of a toothbrush for babies that was sold through a popular discount retail store chain.

The agency says the Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush sold at Dollarama stores across Canada may pose a choking hazard due to a manufacturing defect, which can cause the handle of the silicone brush to break into two pieces.

The item in question has a lot/serial number of JSM7821 and JSM8856, and a model number 3121361.

“Dollarama has received one consumer complaint concerning this manufacturing defect; however, there have been no choking incidents reported to the company or Health Canada to date,” Health Canada said in a release.

Dollarama says parents and caregivers of children should stop using the product immediately and return it to their stores for a refund.