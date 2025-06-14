WestJet says it is dealing with ‘cybersecurity incident’

WestJet says it is dealing with a “cybersecurity incident” involving its internal systems and app.

While the Calgary-based airline said it was too early to “speculate on details” of the incident, it is advising guests and employees to exercise additional caution at this time, “especially when sharing personal information.”

“We have activated specialized internal teams in cooperation with law enforcement and Transport Canada to investigate the matter and limit impacts,” the airline said in a statement on Friday.

“We are expediting efforts to maintain the safety of our operation and safeguard sensitive data and personal information for both our guests and employees, and we apologize to all guests for any disruption to their access to WestJet’s services.”

