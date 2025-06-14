WestJet says it is dealing with ‘cybersecurity incident’

A WestJet aircraft is seen in this undated photo. WESTJET/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 14, 2025 10:09 am.

WestJet says it is dealing with a “cybersecurity incident” involving its internal systems and app.

While the Calgary-based airline said it was too early to “speculate on details” of the incident, it is advising guests and employees to exercise additional caution at this time, “especially when sharing personal information.”

“We have activated specialized internal teams in cooperation with law enforcement and Transport Canada to investigate the matter and limit impacts,” the airline said in a statement on Friday.

“We are expediting efforts to maintain the safety of our operation and safeguard sensitive data and personal information for both our guests and employees, and we apologize to all guests for any disruption to their access to WestJet’s services.”

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto family holds funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver will be laid to rest on Saturday. Ramone Lavina, 15, his younger brother Jace, 13, and their six-year-old sister Mya died in crash...

2h ago

US-Iran talks over Tehran's nuclear program won't take place as Israeli drone strikes refinery in South Pars gas field

 The latest U.S.-Iran talks on Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program will not take place Sunday, mediator Oman said Saturday, as Israel and Iran traded blows a day after Israel's blistering...

updated

25m ago

Canadians urged to 'avoid all travel' to Israel amid air, missile strikes with Iran

OTTAWA — The federal government is urging Canadians to "avoid all travel" to Israel as the country exchanges missile and air strikes with Iran. Global Affairs Canada issued the warning Friday "due to...

31m ago

1 man, 1 youth facing assault and weapon charges after Bluffer's Park stabbing

Two teens are facing assault and weapon charges after two people were stabbed earlier this month at an east-end park. Toronto police say around 7:30 p.m. on June 6, a group of teens were at Bluffer’s...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto family holds funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver will be laid to rest on Saturday. Ramone Lavina, 15, his younger brother Jace, 13, and their six-year-old sister Mya died in crash...

2h ago

US-Iran talks over Tehran's nuclear program won't take place as Israeli drone strikes refinery in South Pars gas field

 The latest U.S.-Iran talks on Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program will not take place Sunday, mediator Oman said Saturday, as Israel and Iran traded blows a day after Israel's blistering...

updated

25m ago

Canadians urged to 'avoid all travel' to Israel amid air, missile strikes with Iran

OTTAWA — The federal government is urging Canadians to "avoid all travel" to Israel as the country exchanges missile and air strikes with Iran. Global Affairs Canada issued the warning Friday "due to...

31m ago

1 man, 1 youth facing assault and weapon charges after Bluffer's Park stabbing

Two teens are facing assault and weapon charges after two people were stabbed earlier this month at an east-end park. Toronto police say around 7:30 p.m. on June 6, a group of teens were at Bluffer’s...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.

18h ago

2:53
Iran fires missiles in response to Israel's deadly attacks

Iran has fired back, after vowing revenge over Israel's surprise attacks that killed several top military officials and nuclear scientists. Brandon Choghri has the latest, as the two nuclear-armed neighbours teeter on the brink of an all-out war.

18h ago

2:23
Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites, killing three top military leaders

Israel launched attacks on Iran's nuclear and missile sites, killing three of Iran's top military leaders.

2:12
Students walk out in support of principal

A long-time Toronto principal has been transferred out of the school he helped establish, just one year before his scheduled retirement. As Beverly Andrews shows us, the shuffle isn't sitting well with the school community.
2:11
Mississauga dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed, family says

Family has confirmed that a Mississauga dentist was among those aboard the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff. Erica Natividad with more on the Canadian passenger and how the tragedy is impacting the local community.
More Videos