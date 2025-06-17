Major Eglinton Crosstown construction, driver training done as TTC begins integration: Metrolinx

CityNews recently toured Mount Dennis station. Along with several TTC bus routes, GO Transit and UP Express trains will eventually stop at the station. It will also be the initial western terminus of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT when it opens.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 17, 2025 12:14 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 12:24 pm.

Ontario government officials say the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has recently marked several milestones, including the completion of driver training, that will get the project closer to a tentative September opening date.

During a news conference on Tuesday to formally kick off construction of the future East Harbour Transit Hub, 680 NewsRadio Toronto asked officials for an update on the opening of the 19-kilometre, 25-station Eglinton Crosstown line as the project is in its 14th year.

“Yes, major, major milestones have been met in respect of the progress on Eglinton Crosstown,” Michael Lindsay, who has been the acting president and CEO of Metrolinx since the end of 2024, told reporters.

He said all civil infrastructure has been finished and the nearly 100 drivers responsible for operating the trains received their training. Lindsay also said the TTC’s main transit control centre is now overseeing the movement of trains across the line.

“It’s going to be up to them (the TTC) to make it happen. Let’s get it done. This has been way too long. It’s been a mess for years, but we inherited a mess and it’s going to come to fruition,” Premier Doug Ford later added.

Lindsay said up to 28 trains (the full complement of trains set to operate at any given time) are out across the line while crews figure out “the maintenance profile” and further potential upgrades.

Related:

“We are relentlessly stress-testing both [the] system and vehicles,” he said.

“We’re doing the things for this line that frankly were not done for projects like the Ottawa LRT; demonstrating to ourselves collectively that it’s going to perform the way that we want it to on the day that it opens.”

When “stability” is reached, Lindsay said a formal 14-day trial running period will happen and it will be followed by a 30-day revenue service demonstration and a so-called “bedding-in” period.

“We will literally run the system as it will run when it is open to the public with no passengers on it just to satisfy ourselves that it performs the way that it needs to,” he said.

Earlier in June, Ford confirmed the latest opening goal for the Eglinton Crosstown was sometime in September. Lindsay confirmed that is still the case, but as has been the case many times before he emphasized the date is conditional.

“I want to stress we cannot, cannot open that system if it is not going to perform because hundreds of thousands of people will rely upon it. The trend line is good, but it is always subject to revision depending on what we find through systems testing,” Lindsay said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Lawless society': Doug Ford says masked suspects tried to steal vehicle from his Etobicoke home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four "thugs" wearing masks tried to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke home overnight, with police confirming the suspects have been arrested. Ford initially said his...

updated

1h ago

MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre...

7m ago

Doug Ford calls new Netflix doc about late brother Rob Ford 'just disgusting'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the makers of a new documentary about his late brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, calling them "disgusting people." "I'm not going to watch it," Ford fumed...

1h ago

High-speed Toronto police chase on DVP, Gardiner ends in suspect's dramatic fall

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation following a high-speed pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway involving Toronto police officers and suspects linked to an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Lawless society': Doug Ford says masked suspects tried to steal vehicle from his Etobicoke home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four "thugs" wearing masks tried to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke home overnight, with police confirming the suspects have been arrested. Ford initially said his...

updated

1h ago

MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre...

7m ago

Doug Ford calls new Netflix doc about late brother Rob Ford 'just disgusting'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the makers of a new documentary about his late brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, calling them "disgusting people." "I'm not going to watch it," Ford fumed...

1h ago

High-speed Toronto police chase on DVP, Gardiner ends in suspect's dramatic fall

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation following a high-speed pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway involving Toronto police officers and suspects linked to an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

20m ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

1h ago

2:18
Police pursuit ends with alleged suspect jumping off expressway

Portions of the Gardiner and DVP was shut down following a police pursuit of an alleged carjacking that ended in a suspect jumping off the expressway.

1h ago

0:56
'Canada Strong Pass' to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more

The fed's new summer program intended to encourage travel with Canada is said to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more.

1:22
Tow-industry crime ring busted in major police crackdown

Peel Regional Police have arrested 18 people in a major organized crime bust that is alleged to have ties to tow-industry fraud and violence.
More Videos