The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man fell from a balcony in Toronto and died from his injuries.

Officers responded to a person in crisis just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment building at Church Street and The Esplanade.

The man fell from the balcony while police were on scene. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three officers suffered minor injuries, police told CityNews.

“The SIU has invoked their mandate. We won’t be commenting further on the investigation,” a spokesperson said.

Church Street is closed from Front Street to The Esplanade for the police investigation.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.