SIU investigating man’s fatal fall from Toronto balcony, officers injured

Officers responded to a person in crisis just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment building at Church Street and The Esplanade. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 17, 2025 8:13 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 8:29 am.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man fell from a balcony in Toronto and died from his injuries.

Officers responded to a person in crisis just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment building at Church Street and The Esplanade.

The man fell from the balcony while police were on scene. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three officers suffered minor injuries, police told CityNews.

“The SIU has invoked their mandate. We won’t be commenting further on the investigation,” a spokesperson said.

Church Street is closed from Front Street to The Esplanade for the police investigation.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.

Top Stories

Masked men tried to steal vehicle from Ontario Premier Doug Ford's home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says masked men tried to steal a vehicle from his home overnight. Ford says his Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detail thwarted the attempt at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. https://twitter.com/RichardCityNews/status/1934991062415839314 The...

3m ago

High-speed Toronto police chase on DVP, Gardiner ends in suspect's dramatic fall

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation following a high-speed pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway involving Toronto police officers and suspects linked to an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto...

updated

23m ago

Canada-wide warrant issued for man in 2023 murder of Brampton food delivery driver

Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators are looking for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a delivery driver and international student in Mississauga in 2023. Police issued a...

34m ago

Sizzling start: Heat and humidity to grip Toronto and southern Ontario this week

Summer is set to make a strong entrance in Toronto and across southern Ontario, with a prolonged spell of hot and humid weather expected this week. Daytime highs are forecast to climb into the upper...

3h ago

