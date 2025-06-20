3 injured in Mississauga condo fire

Three people were sent to hospital after a fire broke out of a Mississauga condo.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 20, 2025 11:16 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2025 11:46 am.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a condo fire in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the area of Embassy Avenue and Inverhouse Drive just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Mississauga firefighters were able to successfully put out the fire.

One person was taken to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition while two others were taken as a cautionary measure. All injuries were for smoke inhalation.

