What’s open and closed this Canada Day long weekend

An open and closed sign is seen in this undated image. Photo: Flickr. CC-BY creative commons by attribution

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 26, 2025 12:36 pm.

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Tuesday, but there will be plenty of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend.

Here is a look at some of the events happening this weekend and on Canada Day. Please note that some facilities will be closed for the observed Canada Day holiday this year.

Attractions open on Tuesday

  • Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

  • Select Beer Store locations will be open on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to locate one in your area
  • LCBO stores will be closed on Tuesday.

Transit

  • The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Tuesday
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Tuesday

Grocery/pharmacy stores

  • Most grocery stores will be closed, but some, including Rabba Fine Foods and select Pusateri’s locations, will remain open on Tuesday. Check your local location for hours.
  • St. Lawrence Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, but it will be closed on Monday, July 1.
  • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Tuesday; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours

Malls

Open (Tuesday)

  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed (Tuesday)

Other

  • Banks and government offices will be closed on Tuesday
  • No mail delivery on Tuesday
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Tuesday
Top Stories

At least five speed cameras damaged this week in Toronto

Toronto police say they have received reports of at least five speed cameras being damaged this week in Toronto. The speed camera at The East Mall and Faludon Court and the camera at Sheppard Avenue...

15m ago

City approves reopening small portion of King St. to vehicular traffic

City council has voted to reopen a small portion of King Street to vehicular traffic to help ease some of the congestion in the downtown core. However, two councillors who were pushing for the motion ultimately...

2m ago

Ontario government starts building new GO Transit station at Woodbine Racetrack

The Ontario government has formally begun building a new GO Transit station on the Kitchener line at Woodbine Racetrack as the property undergoes a massive transformation. Officials held a ground-breaking...

26m ago

Frank Stronach to stand trial in Toronto early next year before judge alone

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is now set to stand trial in his Toronto sexual assault case early next year before a judge alone. Stronach's defence lawyer says he switched from a jury trial...

47m ago

