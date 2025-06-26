What’s open and closed this Canada Day long weekend

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Tuesday, but there will be plenty of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend.

Here is a look at some of the events happening this weekend and on Canada Day. Please note that some facilities will be closed for the observed Canada Day holiday this year.

Attractions open on Tuesday

Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

Select Beer Store locations will be open on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to locate one in your area

to locate one in your area LCBO stores will be closed on Tuesday.

Transit

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Tuesday

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Tuesday

Grocery/pharmacy stores

Most grocery stores will be closed, but some , including Rabba Fine Foods and select Pusateri’s locations, will remain open on Tuesday . Check your local location for hours.

. Check your local location for hours. St. Lawrence Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, but it will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Tuesday; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours

Malls

Open (Tuesday)

Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed (Tuesday)

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Sherway Gardens

Yorkdale (However, some restaurants and the Cineplex will be open .)

.) Shops at Don Mills

Fairview Mall

Other