Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

The city of Toronto will install “more visible” signs to warn drivers about speed enforcement cameras across the city.

This comes after a motion was passed by council on Thursday night, which is also part of a larger motion moved by Mayor Olivia Chow.

Speaking at a media event for new basketball courts in Scarborough, Mayor Chow says speed enforcement cameras are about changing driver’s behaviours, and not about raising money.

“I rather have people not get tickets but slow down, like don’t break the speed limit, right, so that’s why my suggestion of putting big loud warning signs,” said the Mayor.

This decision by council comes as speed cameras across the city continue to be damaged, with five vandalized this week alone.

“It needs to catch people’s attention so there’s no excuse that you can’t see it,” said Chow.

Attending the basketball court event with Chow, Coun. Paul Ainslie says he disagrees with the decision.

I think if we didn’t have the warning signs, people didn’t really know where they were they would drive the speed limit,” said the Scarborough councillor.

The new rules will also see the system updated so that you can only receive so many tickets from a single camera before being notified in the mail that you have been speeding.