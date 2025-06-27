Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.

By Alan Carter & Joseph Ryan

Posted June 27, 2025 8:02 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2025 8:17 pm.

The city of Toronto will install “more visible” signs to warn drivers about speed enforcement cameras across the city.

This comes after a motion was passed by council on Thursday night, which is also part of a larger motion moved by Mayor Olivia Chow.

Speaking at a media event for new basketball courts in Scarborough, Mayor Chow says speed enforcement cameras are about changing driver’s behaviours, and not about raising money.

“I rather have people not get tickets but slow down, like don’t break the speed limit, right, so that’s why my suggestion of putting big loud warning signs,” said the Mayor.

This decision by council comes as speed cameras across the city continue to be damaged, with five vandalized this week alone.

“It needs to catch people’s attention so there’s no excuse that you can’t see it,” said Chow.

Attending the basketball court event with Chow, Coun. Paul Ainslie says he disagrees with the decision.

I think if we didn’t have the warning signs, people didn’t really know where they were they would drive the speed limit,” said the Scarborough councillor.

The new rules will also see the system updated so that you can only receive so many tickets from a single camera before being notified in the mail that you have been speeding.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada marks 40th anniversary since first cellphone call made in the country

CityNews speaks with former Toronto mayor Art Eggleton about the July 1, 1985, event and what it meant for Canada.

53m ago

PM says negotiations continue as Trump says he's ending trade talks over digital tax

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he did not speak Friday with Donald Trump before the U.S. president announced a sudden end to trade negotiations in response to Ottawa's plans to push ahead with...

3h ago

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

7h ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

9h ago

Top Stories

Canada marks 40th anniversary since first cellphone call made in the country

CityNews speaks with former Toronto mayor Art Eggleton about the July 1, 1985, event and what it meant for Canada.

53m ago

PM says negotiations continue as Trump says he's ending trade talks over digital tax

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he did not speak Friday with Donald Trump before the U.S. president announced a sudden end to trade negotiations in response to Ottawa's plans to push ahead with...

3h ago

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

7h ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

5:24
Trump terminates all trade discussions with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be terminating all trade discussions with Canada ahead of the July deadline to soothe trade tensions between the two.

7h ago

1:33
Raptors to hire new president after Masai's exit, GM eyed for role

MLSE president Keith Pelley explained the reason behind long-time Raptors' president Masai Ujiri's exit and what the team plans on doing next with management restructuring.

8h ago

0:58
Ontario to take over four school boards for 'immediate intervention' of funds

Ontario's Minister of Education Paul Calandra officially announced the province's plan to take control of four schools board over reported financial concerns.

10h ago

0:51
'Pedal pubs' in Ontario to soon allow alcohol on board

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called ‘pedal pubs’ starting this summer.

9h ago

3:09
Raptors president Masai Ujiri steps down from role

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is parting ways with the sports team as he was entering the final year of his contract.

10h ago

More Videos