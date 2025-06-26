At least five speed cameras damaged this week in Toronto

The speed camera has been cut down at Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 26, 2025 2:22 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 2:35 pm.

Toronto police say they have received reports of at least five speed cameras being damaged this week in Toronto.

The speed camera at The East Mall and Faludon Court and the camera at Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road were both cut down on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Meanwhile the lenses of cameras at Pharmacy Avenue and Sherwood Avenue and McCowan Road at Sandhurst Circle were damaged on Tuesday.

The camera at Pharmacy Avenue and Galworthy Avenue was facing a different direction and possibly could be accident-related, according to police.

CityNews has also confirmed that the speed camera had been chopped down recently at O’Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue, but police had not received a report about that incident.

Related:

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents and police continue to investigate.

This is far from the first time speed cameras have been damaged in Toronto. The Parkside Drive camera has been cut down at least five times and was even thrown into the duck pond nearby in one instance.

Toronto police also reported 12 Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras were vandalized “beyond repair” in 2024.

The City of Toronto said that it does not own the cameras, which are a vendor-provided service, and their repair or replacement doesn’t ding taxpayers.

When a camera is vandalized, “it is the vendor’s responsibility to replace or fix the devices within a maximum of 30 days and report serious incidents of vandalism to Toronto Police Services,” a city spokesperson told CityNews.

“There is no cost to the city (and) no additional taxpayer dollars are spent each time an ASE device is damaged, as this is built into the contract with the vendor.”

The City condemned any vandalism of the speed cameras, saying tampering with one of the devices allows dangerous speeding to continue and undermines the safety of all users, especially those who are more vulnerable.

“ASE cameras are only installed in Community Safety Zones – areas near schools, hospitals, playgrounds and other locations frequented by vulnerable people,” read their statement.

“Speed limits are not guidelines, they are the law. A motorist can ensure they don’t receive a ticket by travelling at or below the posted speed limit.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City approves reopening small portion of King St. to vehicular traffic

City council has voted to reopen a small portion of King Street to vehicular traffic to help ease some of the congestion in the downtown core. However, two councillors who were pushing for the motion ultimately...

0m ago

Ontario government starts building new GO Transit station at Woodbine Racetrack

The Ontario government has formally begun building a new GO Transit station on the Kitchener line at Woodbine Racetrack as the property undergoes a massive transformation. Officials held a ground-breaking...

24m ago

Frank Stronach to stand trial in Toronto early next year before judge alone

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is now set to stand trial in his Toronto sexual assault case early next year before a judge alone. Stronach's defence lawyer says he switched from a jury trial...

45m ago

Police investigating after parent threatens youth during Thornhill soccer game

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating after a parent spectator allegedly threatened a youth during a soccer match in Thornhill. A police spokesperson tells CityNews that officers were notified...

2h ago

Top Stories

City approves reopening small portion of King St. to vehicular traffic

City council has voted to reopen a small portion of King Street to vehicular traffic to help ease some of the congestion in the downtown core. However, two councillors who were pushing for the motion ultimately...

0m ago

Ontario government starts building new GO Transit station at Woodbine Racetrack

The Ontario government has formally begun building a new GO Transit station on the Kitchener line at Woodbine Racetrack as the property undergoes a massive transformation. Officials held a ground-breaking...

24m ago

Frank Stronach to stand trial in Toronto early next year before judge alone

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is now set to stand trial in his Toronto sexual assault case early next year before a judge alone. Stronach's defence lawyer says he switched from a jury trial...

45m ago

Police investigating after parent threatens youth during Thornhill soccer game

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating after a parent spectator allegedly threatened a youth during a soccer match in Thornhill. A police spokesperson tells CityNews that officers were notified...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Tractor-trailer rollover triggers fiery crash, blocking stretch of Hwy. 401

A tow truck driver hauling a tractor-trailer crashed on Highway 401 near Neilson Road in Scarborough causing a fiery, rollover of the trailer and resulting in a long stretch of blockage on the highway.

5h ago

1:53
What you need to know about Metrolinx's new CEO Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay, the interim president and CEO of Metrolinx, has been tapped by the Ford government to lead the organization on a permanent basis. Nick Westoll reports.

5h ago

0:34
Here's how much gas prices are expected to drop in major Ontario cities

Toronto gas prices are set to drop to a new average low not seen since the beginning of June. Here's how much they're expected to drop and the best time to fuel up.
1:31
Man shot by police at Brampton apartment left seriously injured

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot and left with serious injuries by an officer in Brampton following an altercation inside an apartment unit.

23h ago

1:58
Ontario jails in crisis over poor conditions, mistreatment of inmates: report

Ontario's Ombudsman released a damning report on the province's correctional facilities, saying poor conditions and mistreatment of inmates requires urgent systemic reform.

More Videos