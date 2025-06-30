Transit riders in Mississauga will see some service changes starting today

Some MiWay Transit riders in Mississauga will be impacted by service changes that went into effect on Monday.

Here’s a look at what to expect (Source: City of Mississauga)

Route 31 Odgen to service Dixie GO station:

This route will be revised to provide service from Long Branch GO station to Dixie GO station via Ogden Avenue. The route will continue to service Dixie Outlet Mall via the new bus bay on Dixie Road.

Dixie Outlet Mall bus stops moved to Dixie Road:

Due to congestion and accessibility issues, the bus stops inside the Dixie Outlet Mall bus terminal for Routes 4 North Service Road, 5 Dixie and 31 Ogden will be moved to a new on-street bus bay on Dixie Road.

Route 5 Dixie routing at Dixie Outlet Mall

Route 5 Dixie will be streamlined to travel north and south on Dixie Road, no longer looping inside the Dixie Outlet Mall bus terminal. Route 5 north will service a new on-street stop at Dixie Road at Rometown Drive. Route 5 south will service a new stop within the on-street bus bay on Dixie Road.

Routes 24 and 30 on temporary detour

Due to the closure of the Scarboro Street Bridge for construction, Routes 24 Northwest and 30 Rexdale will be on temporary detour until work is completed. Both routes will travel along Airport Road to Scarboro Street and will not service bus stops on Hull Street and Scarboro Street, between Hull Street and York Street.

Summer school service

Regular 300-series school routes will not operate during the summer; however, there will be three summer school routes that operate from July 2 to August 1. These routes will service Rick Hansen Secondary School and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School.

356 Rick Hansen SS

373 St. Joan of Arc

374 St. Joan of Arc

Additional trips will be added to Routes 8 and 36 to align with the school bell times at St. Paul Secondary School and Loyola Catholic Secondary School.

Schedule adjustments

Schedule adjustments will be made on the routes below to improve service reliability as traffic and ridership patterns continue to evolve throughout Mississauga.

4 North Service Road (weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays)

13 Glen Erin (weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays)

24 Northwest (weekdays)

25 Traders Loop (weekdays)

29 Park Royal (weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays)

36 Ridgeway (weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays)

45 Winston Churchill (weekdays)

51 Tomken (weekdays and Saturdays)

53 Kennedy (weekdays)

57 Courtneypark (weekdays)

74 Explorer (weekdays)

90 Terragar-Copenhagen Loop (weekdays)



