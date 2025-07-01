Quebec dairy farmer chasing down runaway herd with help of drones, neighbours

A Holstein cow stands in a pasture at a dairy farm near Calgary in an Aug. 31, 2016, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 1, 2025 1:55 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2025 1:56 pm.

A Quebec dairy farmer is relying on drones and the help of family and friends to try to track down a herd of Holstein cattle that escaped their enclosure over the weekend.

François Morissette says 24 young animals ran through a fence Saturday night after getting spooked by fireworks.

Since then, they’ve dispersed into small groups and travelled several kilometres around Saint-Gabriel-de-Rimouski, about 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.​

Morrissette says he’s been able to round up 15 of the skittish animals but nine remain missing.

He says he’s getting help from family and neighbours, including a person who has used a drone to help find them.

He says he’s not giving up on recapturing the rest of the herd, even though they’ve run into the woods where they’re much harder to track.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.

