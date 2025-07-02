Person killed on shoulder of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Leeds County are investigating a fatal collision that happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 401 between Mallorytown and Landsdowne.

Police say they received reports at approximately 5:30 a.m. that a person who had exited their car was struck and killed by a moving vehicle while on the shoulder of the road on the westbound lane of highway.

They say the East Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Unit attended the scene, which includes the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit and an OPP Collision Reconstructionist.

Police say they have identified the victim but won’t release their identity to protect the family’s privacy.

They say a post-mortem examination has been ordered to take place in the near future.

The highway remained closed for several hours to allow for a thorough investigation but has since reopened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.