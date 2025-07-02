Person killed on shoulder of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2025 5:11 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 5:12 am.

Ontario Provincial Police in Leeds County are investigating a fatal collision that happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 401 between Mallorytown and Landsdowne. 

Police say they received reports at approximately 5:30 a.m. that a person who had exited their car was struck and killed by a moving vehicle while on the shoulder of the road on the westbound lane of highway.

They say the East Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Unit attended the scene, which includes the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit and an OPP Collision Reconstructionist.

Police say they have identified the victim but won’t release their identity to protect the family’s privacy. 

They say a post-mortem examination has been ordered to take place in the near future. 

The highway remained closed for several hours to allow for a thorough investigation but has since reopened. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sweltering weekend: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. Wednesday morning temperatures are set to reach the mid-20s and...

6m ago

Canada Day celebrations draw thousands, as Carney says values are under pressure

OTTAWA — Canadians took to parks and civic squares across the country Tuesday to show unity on Canada Day amid American threats, economic uncertainty and Western alienation. "We've decided not to pull...

8h ago

Hamas says it's ready for a ceasefire but wants a complete end to the war in Gaza

CAIRO (AP) — Hamas suggested Wednesday that it was open to a ceasefire agreement with Israel, but stopped short of accepting a U.S.-backed proposal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump hours earlier,...

39m ago

Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn different parts of Canada,

Wildfires are currently raging in several provinces across Canada. The BC Wildfire Service reports that crews are battling more than 70 wildfires in British Columbia, with one particularly intense wildfire...

38m ago

Top Stories

Sweltering weekend: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. Wednesday morning temperatures are set to reach the mid-20s and...

6m ago

Canada Day celebrations draw thousands, as Carney says values are under pressure

OTTAWA — Canadians took to parks and civic squares across the country Tuesday to show unity on Canada Day amid American threats, economic uncertainty and Western alienation. "We've decided not to pull...

8h ago

Hamas says it's ready for a ceasefire but wants a complete end to the war in Gaza

CAIRO (AP) — Hamas suggested Wednesday that it was open to a ceasefire agreement with Israel, but stopped short of accepting a U.S.-backed proposal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump hours earlier,...

39m ago

Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn different parts of Canada,

Wildfires are currently raging in several provinces across Canada. The BC Wildfire Service reports that crews are battling more than 70 wildfires in British Columbia, with one particularly intense wildfire...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Hot temperatures and humidity across the GTA

Temperatures are expected to climb. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

10h ago

1:49
Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner to Vegas

The Maple Leafs have agreed to sign-and-trade Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday. Marner then signed an 8-year, $96-million deal worth $12 million per year.
2:34
Digital Services Tax stopped amid impact on U.S.-Canada trade talks

The Carney government has stopped the Digital Services Tax from coming into effect after U.S. President Donald Trump halted ongoing trade talks over the matter. Nick Westoll takes a closer look at the issue.

12h ago

2:35
Chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms

Wet conditions are expected to clear up in-time for Canada Day fireworks. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
2:34
Toronto's new Rogers Stadium faces mixed reviews amid safety and accessibility concerns

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from officials who acknowledge there are some issues that need to be addressed.
More Videos