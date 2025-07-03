2 facing a dozen charges for Markham robberies targeting sex workers

Police in York Region have arrested two people connected to a series of home invasions targeting sex workers in Markham.

Investigators say around 11:30 p.m. on May 30, a sex worker was exiting their home at a condominium near Verdale Crossing and Birchmount Road when a man forced his way inside and assaulted them while demanding cash. The man fled the scene in a blue sedan driven by a second person.

Police say on June 27, the same suspects were involved in two home invasions at condominiums in the Highway 7 East and Roddick Road area. In both cases, the individuals targeted worked in the sex trade.

Police have also linked one of the suspects with a robbery that occurred in Barrie on May 6.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects, and a search warrant was executed at a Toronto residence where a man and a woman were arrested and stolen property was recovered.

Oniel Joshua Forrester, 29, of Barrie and Maryanne Cunanan, 30, of Toronto, are facing a total of 12 charges, including robbery and armed robbery.

Police believe the pair may be responsible for additional incidents and are urging any other victims to contact them.