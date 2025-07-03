Putin and Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call, Kremlin official says

FILE - This combination photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump in a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo, Files)

By Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2025 10:49 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2025 2:39 pm.

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Iran, Ukraine and other issues on Thursday in a “frank and constructive” phone call, the Kremlin said, in their sixth publicly disclosed chat since Trump returned to the White House.

While discussing the situation around Iran and in the broader Middle East, Putin emphasized the need to resolve all differences “exclusively by political and diplomatic means,” said Yuri Ushakov, his foreign affairs adviser. The leaders agreed that Russian and U.S. officials will maintain contacts on the issue, he added.

The United States struck three sites in Iran on June 22, inserting itself into Israel’s war aimed at destroying Tehran’s nuclear program.

On the conflict in Ukraine, Ushakov said Trump emphasized his push for a quick halt to the fighting, and Putin voiced Moscow’s readiness to pursue talks with Kyiv, noting the previous rounds in Turkey yielded humanitarian results.

At the same time, the Russian leader emphasized that Moscow will seek to achieve its goals in Ukraine and remove the “root causes” of the conflict, Ushakov said.

“Russia will not back down from these goals,” Ushakov told reporters after the call.

Putin has argued he sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 to fend off a threat to Russia posed by Ukraine’s push to join NATO and protect Russian speakers in Ukraine — arguments rejected by Kyiv and its allies. He insisted that any prospective peace deal must see Ukraine abandon its NATO bid and recognize Russia’s territorial gains.

Thursday’s call follows the Pentagon’s confirmation that it’s pausing shipment of some weapons to Ukraine as it reviews U.S. military stockpiles. The weapons being held up for Ukraine include air defense missiles, precision-guided artillery and other equipment.

The details on the weapons in some of the paused deliveries were confirmed by a U.S. official and former national security official familiar with the matter. They both requested anonymity to discuss what is being held up as the Pentagon has yet to provide details.

Ushakov said a suspension of some U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine wasn’t discussed in the Trump-Putin call.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Denmark after meeting with major European Union backers that he may talk to Trump in the coming days about the suspension of U.S. weapons deliveries.

“I hope that maybe tomorrow, or close days, these days, I will speak about it with President Trump,” he said.

Asked about his expectations from the Trump-Putin call, he said that “I’m not sure that they have a lot of common ideas, common topics to talk (about), because they are very different people.”

The previous publicly known call between Trump and Putin came June 14, a day after Israel attacked Iran.

The resumed contacts between Trump and Putin appeared to reflect both leaders’ interest in mending U.S.-Russian ties that have plummeted to their lowest point since the Cold War amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Ushakov said Trump told Putin about his $4.5 trillion tax breaks and spending cuts bill, and the Russian leader wished him success in pursuing his plans and also congratulated the U.S. on the Independence Day holiday.

The Kremlin adviser noted the leaders also discussed developments in Syria and expressed interest in pursuing bilateral projects in the energy sector and space exploration, during what he described as “frank, businesslike and concrete conversation.”

Ushakov added that Putin even suggested that the U.S. and Russia could exchange movies promoting “traditional values shared by us and the Trump administration.”

On Tuesday, Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held their first direct telephone call in almost three years.

—-

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani in Washington and Lorne Cook in Aarhus, Denmark, contributed.

Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 Canada geese killed by vehicle that may have 'deliberately' struck them in Markham

Five Canada geese have died after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Thursday afternoon. Markham Animal Service say seven adult birds were hit around 1:30 p.m. on Birchmount Avenue near the Highway...

56m ago

Suspects in Muslim woman's swarming at Oshawa Pizza Pizza were teenage girls: witness

Several teenage girls violently attacked the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop, a witness who works at the restaurant told CityNews on Thursday. Ferry...

1h ago

Michael Madsen, prolific 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' actor, dies at 67

Michael Madsen, whose menacing characters in “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill” made him a standout in Quentin Tarantino’s films, has died. He was 67. Madsen was found unresponsive in his home...

1h ago

Fewer new measles cases in Ontario, public health data shows

A Public Health Ontario report released Thursday suggests a continuing downward trend in new measles cases.   The health agency reported 12 new cases in the province, down from 33 new cases last...

14m ago

Top Stories

5 Canada geese killed by vehicle that may have 'deliberately' struck them in Markham

Five Canada geese have died after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Thursday afternoon. Markham Animal Service say seven adult birds were hit around 1:30 p.m. on Birchmount Avenue near the Highway...

56m ago

Suspects in Muslim woman's swarming at Oshawa Pizza Pizza were teenage girls: witness

Several teenage girls violently attacked the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop, a witness who works at the restaurant told CityNews on Thursday. Ferry...

1h ago

Michael Madsen, prolific 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' actor, dies at 67

Michael Madsen, whose menacing characters in “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill” made him a standout in Quentin Tarantino’s films, has died. He was 67. Madsen was found unresponsive in his home...

1h ago

Fewer new measles cases in Ontario, public health data shows

A Public Health Ontario report released Thursday suggests a continuing downward trend in new measles cases.   The health agency reported 12 new cases in the province, down from 33 new cases last...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Muslim woman attacked by teenage girls: witness

An employee at a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa said she witnessed her boss be attacked by a group of teenage girls, who allegedly assaulted and took off her hijab.

2h ago

0:50
Bomb threats temporarily halt flights across several Canadian airports

All flights at six Canadian airports were temporarily grounded after NAV Canada reported it was investigating bomb threats in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver.

5h ago

0:45
Muslim woman assaulted, had hijab removed in Oshawa: NCCM

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is ‘appalled and disgusted’ after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa.

5h ago

2:32
Toronto outlines rat response plan

Rattled by rodents. Toronto outlines its rat response plan as the city takes action on managing the vermin infestation. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

2:53
New provincial regulatory changes give nurses expanded powers

The province is taking another step to expand roles for nurse practitioners and registered nurses.

18h ago

More Videos