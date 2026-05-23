Bruno Mars reschedules Toronto concert amid heavy rain

Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Invision

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 23, 2026 2:31 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2026 2:33 pm.

Singer Bruno Mars has rescheduled his Toronto concert due to inclement weather.

The show was scheduled to take place later this evening at Rogers Stadium, which is an open-air venue that holds 50,000 people, but the concert is now being postponed until Sunday, May 31.

“The safety of our guests, artists, crew and staff remains our top priority,” the venue wrote in a statement that was shared by the pop star’s social media accounts. “All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date.”

According to the company’s website, Rogers Stadium is a rain or shine venue.

“In the event of severe weather we will monitor the situation closely and keep fans notified via our social media pages and venue digital screens,” it says.

Early Saturday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement amid predictions of heavy rainfall. 

The national weather agency says 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected Saturday and will continue into Sunday.

Rogers Communications Inc. is the parent company of this website and holds the naming rights to the stadium.

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