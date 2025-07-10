Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users report issues accessing their email

The Microsoft company logo. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2025 10:24 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2025 12:26 pm.

Several thousand Microsoft Outlook users ran into issues with the email platform Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with some reporting problems like loading their inboxes or signing in.

Microsoft 365’s status page first said that it was investigating an issue with Outlook on Wednesday night, and later shared it was deploying a fix. But affected systems aren’t fully back online yet — with the company noting that it encountered a problem with its initial remedy.

“We identified an issue with the initial fix, and we’ve corrected it,” Microsoft 365 Status wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Thursday morning. “We’re continuing to deploy the fix, and we’re closely monitoring the deployment to ensure no further issues are encountered.”

Microsoft did not immediately provide further information about what had caused the outage. The Associated Press reached out to the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant for further comment on Thursday.

As of around 11:30 a.m. ET, more than 2,770 users worldwide had reported issues with Outlook, formerly also Hotmail, to outage tracker Downdetector.

