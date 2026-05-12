Man charged with 2 counts of sexual assault after incidents at Toronto office, on sidewalk: police

Police have released an image of a man who officers say is wanted in connection with two separate sexual assault cases. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 12, 2026 11:58 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2026 12:03 am.

Toronto police officers say a 30-year-old man is facing sexual assault and indecent exposure charges after two separate incidents in the city over the weekend.

According to an update issued by the Toronto Police Service late Tuesday, investigators said the first incident happened near Dundas Street East and De Grassi Street, east of Broadview Avenue, at around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The statement said a group of women were walking on a sidewalk when a male suspect grabbed a woman’s arm and made “verbal sexual advances.” It said the suspect then sexually assaulted the woman before taking off, adding the victim didn’t know the man.

Officers said the second incident happened at a commercial building on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West.

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They said a woman was inside the building when the suspect “followed the victim into an office space” before approaching the victim from behind and sexually assaulting her. Officers said the victim didn’t know the suspect.

The Toronto Police Service issued a public statement on Monday accompanied by photos of the suspect they were looking for in connection with the incidents.

Investigators later said Samuel Opoku was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault and indecent exposure.

He was scheduled to appear at a Toronto bail centre courtroom on Tuesday. The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

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