Blue Jays trade outfielder Will Robertson to White Sox

Will Robertson’s Blue Jays career was short-lived.

Toronto traded the outfielder to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations, the teams announced on Thursday.

Robertson, 27, made his MLB debut on June 15. He played in three games, recording one hit.

Toronto designated the 2019 fourth-round pick for assignment earlier in July when reliever Ryan Burr was activated from the 60-day IL.

The left-handed hitting Robertson has a .292 batting average with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 RBIs in 62 games with triple-A Buffalo this season.