Blue Jays trade outfielder Will Robertson to White Sox

This is a 2024 photo of Will Robertson of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team. This image reflects the Blue Jays active roster as of Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, when this image was taken. (AP/Charlie Neibergall).

By Sportsnet

Posted July 10, 2025 11:33 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2025 11:34 am.

Will Robertson’s Blue Jays career was short-lived.

Toronto traded the outfielder to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations, the teams announced on Thursday.

Robertson, 27, made his MLB debut on June 15. He played in three games, recording one hit.

Toronto designated the 2019 fourth-round pick for assignment earlier in July when reliever Ryan Burr was activated from the 60-day IL.

The left-handed hitting Robertson has a .292 batting average with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 RBIs in 62 games with triple-A Buffalo this season.

