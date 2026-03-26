Air Canada CEO apologizes for inability to express himself adequately in French

The chief executive of Air Canada is apologizing for not being able to express himself adequately in French in a video message of condolence he released after the deadly plane crash in New York on Sunday.

Michael Rousseau has been criticized for the four-minute video posted online that only included two French words “bonjour” and “merci.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to release the video message only in English showed a “lack of judgment and lack of compassion.”

Rousseau has also been summoned to testify at the House of Commons official languages committee.

The Air Canada chief executive said he is “deeply saddened” that his inability to speak French has diverted attention from the profound grief of the families of the pilots killed in the crash.

He apologized that despite many lessons over several years he is still unable to express himself adequately in French, but added he is continuing his efforts to improve.

“I sincerely apologize for this, but I am continuing my efforts to improve,” he said in his statement.

The flight was carrying passengers from Montreal to LaGuardia airport, and many of the travellers and crew — including Antoine Forest, one of the two pilots killed — were French-speaking Canadians.

Forest and fellow pilot Mackenzie Gunther died when the Air Canada Jazz flight they were landing at LaGuardia collided with a fire truck on the runway Sunday evening.