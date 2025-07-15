Youths arrested after armed robbery in North York; firearm and ammunition seized

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 15, 2025 12:36 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2025 12:38 pm.

Toronto police have arrested three teenagers following an armed robbery in North York that led to the seizure of a loaded handgun and prohibited ammunition. Investigators say the incident stemmed from a meeting arranged through social media.

On July 13, officers responded to reports of a robbery near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West. According to police, the victim had arranged to meet the suspects on a social media platform to purchase an item.

When the meeting took place, the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and stole their belongings. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Responding officers located the suspects nearby and took them into custody. During the search, police say they recovered a loaded handgun containing seven rounds of ammunition from one of the individuals.

Following the arrests, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in North York. There, police say they discovered an extended magazine loaded with ten additional rounds.

A 15-year-old from Toronto is facing multiple firearm-related charges, including robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with a release order. The teen is also charged with two counts of using a firearm, weapon, or prohibited device.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, both also from Toronto, have been charged with robbery.

The three youths cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. All were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact investigators.

