Carney heads to Hamilton to meet steelworkers as U.S. trade talks continue

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2025 5:29 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to be in Hamilton today to make an announcement related to the steel industry.

It has been more than a month since U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25 to 50 per cent, adding further economic insult to the two industries in Canada.

Carney met with his cabinet virtually on Tuesday and told reporters before that meeting he doesn’t think Trump will agree to any trade deals without including some tariffs.

Carney will tour a steel company in the city and meet with workers during his visit to Hamilton.

Carney and Trump have been negotiating a new economic and security pact since early May and last week Trump unilaterally pushed the deadline for reaching that from July 21 to Aug. 1.

He told Carney in a letter on July 10 Canada will be hit with 35 per cent tariffs that day, with the White House saying the current plan is for that to apply only to those Canadian imports not covered under the existing Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Carney says negotiations with the U.S. are likely to intensify as that Aug. 1 deadline approaches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

13 suspects face nearly 200 total charges following Peel probe into violent home invasions

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've dismantled an organized criminal enterprise that carried out more than 15 violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Project...

15h ago

Young boy, 3, reunited with parents after being found walking alone in Vaughan

A three-year-old boy found walking alone in Vaughan has been reunited with his parents. The child was found walking alone in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Vellore Woods Boulevard this afternoon...

11h ago

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection following threats

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently under police protection after threats were directed at him and his family, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday. While announcing the dismantling of an...

15h ago

Feed Scarborough community farm damaged in fire, vehicles vandalized earlier

Toronto police officers tell CityNews an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Feed Scarborough is appealing for community help.

11h ago

