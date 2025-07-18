CFIA expands salami salmonella recall across six provinces as 86 people reported sick

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall of several brands of salami and soppressata due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall now affects 67 types of deli meats sold under various brands: Bona, Cosmo’s Smoked Meats, Imperial Meats, Longos, Luc’s European Meats Cheese & Eats, Marini Salumi, Naturissimo, P & E Foods, Rea, Speziale Fine Foods, Superior Meats, T.J. Meats, and Vince’s Cured Meats Corp.

The products were sold or distributed in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

A complete list of the products affected can be found on the agency’s website.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says of July 15, 86 people have become ill, including 67 in Alberta and 17 in Ontario. While there have been no deaths reported, nine people have been hospitalized since the recall was first issued.

The federal health agency said most people fell ill after eating salami in prepared sandwiches or bought from deli counters.

Salmonella is a foodborne bacterial illness that can spread several days or weeks after a person is infected, even if they don’t have symptoms.

It can result in severe and potentially deadly infections, particularly for children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps and diarrhea.