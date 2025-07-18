CFIA expands salami salmonella recall across six provinces as 86 people reported sick

Soppressata and salami are seen in this undated photo. PHA/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 18, 2025 8:43 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 8:44 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall of several brands of salami and soppressata due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall now affects 67 types of deli meats sold under various brands: Bona, Cosmo’s Smoked Meats, Imperial Meats, Longos, Luc’s European Meats Cheese & Eats, Marini Salumi, Naturissimo, P & E Foods, Rea, Speziale Fine Foods, Superior Meats, T.J. Meats, and Vince’s Cured Meats Corp.

The products were sold or distributed in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

A complete list of the products affected can be found on the agency’s website.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says of July 15, 86 people have become ill, including 67 in Alberta and 17 in Ontario. While there have been no deaths reported, nine people have been hospitalized since the recall was first issued.

The federal health agency said most people fell ill after eating salami in prepared sandwiches or bought from deli counters.

Salmonella is a foodborne bacterial illness that can spread several days or weeks after a person is infected, even if they don’t have symptoms.

It can result in severe and potentially deadly infections, particularly for children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

3h ago

'Worst time of my life': Family grieving the loss of mother and wife in unprovoked stabbing

Shahnaz Pestonji was out shopping for groceries like she always does on Thursdays, but when she didn't arrive home at her usual time, her husband Soli began to worry. Just as he was about to head out...

7h ago

Boy, 16, struck and killed after small plane crashes in Lake Scugog

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a plane that crashed on Lake Scugog on Friday afternoon. Durham Regional Police Service say the 16-year-old was struck on a dock at the time the small plane...

56m ago

OPP arrest Burlington man after death threats made against Ontario's environment minister

Provincial police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with alleged death threats made against a minister in Doug Ford's government. Police say they launched an investigation on July 8 after...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

3h ago

'Worst time of my life': Family grieving the loss of mother and wife in unprovoked stabbing

Shahnaz Pestonji was out shopping for groceries like she always does on Thursdays, but when she didn't arrive home at her usual time, her husband Soli began to worry. Just as he was about to head out...

7h ago

Boy, 16, struck and killed after small plane crashes in Lake Scugog

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a plane that crashed on Lake Scugog on Friday afternoon. Durham Regional Police Service say the 16-year-old was struck on a dock at the time the small plane...

56m ago

OPP arrest Burlington man after death threats made against Ontario's environment minister

Provincial police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with alleged death threats made against a minister in Doug Ford's government. Police say they launched an investigation on July 8 after...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
Family of woman killed in unprovoked attack speak out: 'She always saw the positive'

The family of 71-year- old Shahnaz Pestonji, who was killed in an unprovoked attack, tearfully remember the matriarch of their family as a positive and kindhearted person.

7h ago

0:33
22-year-old woman shot in Scarborough plaza

A 22-year-old woman was left critically injured after being shot in a Scarborough plaza parking lot.

10h ago

2:27
Elderly woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in North York parking lot

A 71 year old woman was fatally stabbed in a North York parking lot, while loading her groceries. As Jazan Grewal reports, the suspect is still at large.

22h ago

2:55
Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

‘It’s a nightmare’: While Indy drivers race around the city, Toronto commuters are left parked once again. Brandon Choghri with the frustration from drivers, as road closures pile onto Toronto’s traffic woes.
1:07
Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot

A woman was fatally stabbed in North York outside an apartment building in a parking lot.
More Videos