Expert group says the next six months are ‘crucial’ for major projects bill success

High voltage power lines are seen in Beauharnois, Que., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. The Beauharnois generating station on the St. Lawrence River consists of 36 turbines that supply power to Quebec, Ontario and New York state. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 5:16 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government should prioritize Indigenous engagement and declare “low-risk, high-impact” projects as being in the national interest within the next six months to validate the major projects bill, an Ottawa-based group of experts says in a new paper.

The Expert Group on Canada-U.S. Relations at Carleton University released a white paper on the future of Canada’s energy sector Monday morning, the before Carney was set to meet with Canada’s premiers in Huntsville, Ont.

Carney asked to join the premiers during their annual summer premiers gathering after President Donald Trump threatened Canada with 35 per cent tariffs starting Aug. 1.

The Building Canada Act, also known as Bill C-5, is a central piece of the Carney government’s response to Trump’s tariffs. The legislation gives the government the power to fast track projects like mines and pipelines deemed to be in the national interest, as the Liberal government seeks to shore up Canada’s economy and rely less on trade with the United States.

The expert group, co-chaired by former Canadian Chamber of Commerce president Perrin Beatty and Carleton University international affairs professor Fen Hampson, wrote that the next six months are critical for the signature piece of legislation to be seen as a success.

Beatty said Trump’s tariffs have created a “remarkable consensus” to change the way Canada conducts business.

“For too long, we’ve been a nation of builders that can’t get anything built, to the point where you get decision by delay, where projects get abandoned or not even proposed because of regulatory paralysis,” Beatty said in an emailed response.

“The prime minister has promised major improvements to the system, but to sustain and build the momentum, we have to show Canadians that the reforms are working.”

The white paper says the Carney government should designate national interest projects “immediately.” That list should include liquefied natural gas, oil, nuclear, hydrogen and renewable energy infrastructure.

The authors suggest deeming two LNG projects in northwestern B.C., LNG Canada 2 and Ksi Lisims LNG, as being in the national interest because both have already cleared several regulatory hurdles. The Ksi Lisims LNG project is also a marine project, which puts it into federal jurisdiction.

“These projects are more manageable through federal action, and the potential rewards for Canada — 50,000 jobs and $11 billion per year added to the GDP — are major,” Beatty said.

In order to deepen Indigenous engagement, the expert group says the government should formalize a co-developed benefit sharing and equity process for land rights holders.

Carney held his first of three meetings with Indigenous leaders on Thursday in Gatineau, QC, meeting with hundreds of chiefs.

Some of the chiefs said they left the meeting feeling “cautiously optimistic,” but others left early feeling that concerns they’d raised for weeks weren’t being listened to.

Still, Beatty called the meeting an “important first step.”

“The onus is on governments and business alike to demonstrate their good faith commitment to the process and to communicate the tremendous opportunities these projects present for Indigenous communities,” Beatty said.

Winning the trust and confidence of Indigenous communities won’t happen overnight, but the prime minister has demonstrated a commitment to making it happen, he said.

Carney will co-host the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee with Natan Obed, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president, in Inuvik, N. W. T., on Thursday to continue discussions about the legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing Canadian girl found dead in NY state, no sign of possible abduction as father claimed: police

The death of a 9-year-old girl whose father initially reported she was missing and possibly abducted is being investigated amid “inconsistencies” in his account, police said Sunday after the girl's...

10h ago

14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of woman, 71, in North York plaza

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old Toronto woman, police say. According to investigators, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji had just...

15h ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

1h ago

One person injured in Aurora stabbing; 1 in custody

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Aurora. Police in York Region were called to a commercial plaza at 126 Wellington Street West, near Yonge Street, just after 7 p.m. Sunday for reports...

11h ago

Top Stories

Missing Canadian girl found dead in NY state, no sign of possible abduction as father claimed: police

The death of a 9-year-old girl whose father initially reported she was missing and possibly abducted is being investigated amid “inconsistencies” in his account, police said Sunday after the girl's...

10h ago

14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of woman, 71, in North York plaza

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old Toronto woman, police say. According to investigators, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji had just...

15h ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

1h ago

One person injured in Aurora stabbing; 1 in custody

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Aurora. Police in York Region were called to a commercial plaza at 126 Wellington Street West, near Yonge Street, just after 7 p.m. Sunday for reports...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
City renames public park after local youth advocate Louis March

A newly redesigned playground in Regent Park was officially renamed in honour of a local anti-gun advocate on Sunday, but not everyone present was pleased with how officials arrived at their decision.

12h ago

0:29
Police arrest 14-year-old wanted in North York murder

A 14-year-old wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder.

15h ago

2:35
Community investment sought for Brampton housing project

A non-profit is reaching out to the community to help with a new supportive and affordable housing project in Brampton – not through donations, but through investments. Dilshad Burman reports.
1:10
11 arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. The Legal Support Committee called the arrests "police aggression" against protesters.

2:35
Gazan students say visa delays preventing them from studying in Canada

A Palestinian valedictorian in Gaza fears losing her scholarship in Canada after her visa application was on hold since last year, telling OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley that all she is asking for is equal treatment for students from other areas at risk.
More Videos