Jasper, Parks Canada officials giving tours, remarks ahead of wildfire anniversary

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland looks at what is left of his home of 67 years in Jasper, Alta., on Friday, July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By Matthew Scace, The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2025 4:00 am.

JASPER, ALTA. — Officials with Parks Canada and the town of Jasper, Alta., are to provide remarks and tours of the community today as they get set to mark the one-year anniversary of a devastating wildfire.

The fire destroyed one-third of the Rocky Mountain town on July 24, 2024, and displaced some 2,000 residents.

Officials are scheduled to give media tours of the area to show what’s been done to recover from the fire, and Mayor Richard Ireland is to speak.

A week of activities are also set to bring the community together, including a bike ride, painting workshops and a talking circle.

The anniversary comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith demanded an apology from the town for a report it commissioned that says the province interfered in the wildfire response.

Smith has called the report, which was based on surveys and interviews with hundreds of firefighters, untrue and unfair.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.

Matthew Scace, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Missing Canadian girl found dead in NY state, no sign of possible abduction as father claimed: police

The death of a 9-year-old girl whose father initially reported she was missing and possibly abducted is being investigated amid “inconsistencies” in his account, police said Sunday after the girl's...

10h ago

14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of woman, 71, in North York plaza

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old Toronto woman, police say. According to investigators, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji had just...

15h ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

1h ago

One person injured in Aurora stabbing; 1 in custody

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Aurora. Police in York Region were called to a commercial plaza at 126 Wellington Street West, near Yonge Street, just after 7 p.m. Sunday for reports...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
City renames public park after local youth advocate Louis March

A newly redesigned playground in Regent Park was officially renamed in honour of a local anti-gun advocate on Sunday, but not everyone present was pleased with how officials arrived at their decision.

12h ago

0:29
Police arrest 14-year-old wanted in North York murder

A 14-year-old wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder.

15h ago

2:35
Community investment sought for Brampton housing project

A non-profit is reaching out to the community to help with a new supportive and affordable housing project in Brampton – not through donations, but through investments. Dilshad Burman reports.
1:10
11 arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. The Legal Support Committee called the arrests "police aggression" against protesters.

2:35
Gazan students say visa delays preventing them from studying in Canada

A Palestinian valedictorian in Gaza fears losing her scholarship in Canada after her visa application was on hold since last year, telling OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley that all she is asking for is equal treatment for students from other areas at risk.
