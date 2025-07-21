Jasper, Parks Canada officials giving tours, remarks ahead of wildfire anniversary

JASPER, ALTA. — Officials with Parks Canada and the town of Jasper, Alta., are to provide remarks and tours of the community today as they get set to mark the one-year anniversary of a devastating wildfire.

The fire destroyed one-third of the Rocky Mountain town on July 24, 2024, and displaced some 2,000 residents.

Officials are scheduled to give media tours of the area to show what’s been done to recover from the fire, and Mayor Richard Ireland is to speak.

A week of activities are also set to bring the community together, including a bike ride, painting workshops and a talking circle.

The anniversary comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith demanded an apology from the town for a report it commissioned that says the province interfered in the wildfire response.

Smith has called the report, which was based on surveys and interviews with hundreds of firefighters, untrue and unfair.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.

Matthew Scace, The Canadian Press