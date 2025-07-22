Enbridge to invest US$900 million on solar project supporting Meta’s data centres

The Enbridge logo is shown in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2025 8:09 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 8:35 am.

Enbridge Inc. says it will invest US$900 million on a 600-megawatt solar project that will support Meta Platforms, Inc.’s data centre operations.

The Calgary-based pipeline company says construction is underway for the project dubbed Clear Fork, located near San Antonio, Texas.

Service at the facility is expected to begin during the summer of 2027.

Meta, which owns social media and messaging platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has signed a long-term contract for 100 per cent of the project’s renewable output.

Meta’s head of global energy Urvi Parekh says the company is “thrilled to partner with Enbridge to bring new renewable energy to Texas and help support our operations with 100 per cent clean energy.”

Enbridge’s executive vice-president of corporate strategy Matthew Akman says Clear Fork “demonstrates the growing demand for renewable power across North America from blue-chip companies who are involved in technology and data centre operations.”

