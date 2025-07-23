Joshua to wear jersey no. 81 with Maple Leafs in honour of cancer survivor Kessel

Dakota Joshua as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 23, 2025 8:43 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2025 8:48 am.

Dakota Joshua, the newest member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is opting to wear his usual number 81 again, but for an entirely different reason.

Joshua, whom the Leafs acquired from the Vancouver Canucks for a 2028 4th-round draft pick last week, told the Toronto Sun that he wants to wear number 81 in honour of former Maple Leafs winger and cancer survivor Phil Kessel.

Both Kessel and Joshua have battled and overcome testicular cancer. Kessel was diagnosed during his rookie season with the Boston Bruins in 2006–07, before going on to spend six seasons with the Maple Leafs. During his time in Toronto, he tallied 394 points over 446 games, ranking 25th on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

Joshua was diagnosed with testicular cancer in the summer of 2024. At age 28, he discovered a lump on his testicle, which doctors later confirmed to be malignant. The Michigan native underwent surgery in early September to have the tumour removed and missed training camp with the Canucks.

“It puts your life in perspective,” Joshua said. “The biggest takeaway is that anything can happen to you, so make the most of [life]. But after coming out the other side, I’m stronger as a person. It makes you confident you can get through anything.”

The 29-year-old power forward is coming off a down season with the Canucks, tallying seven goals and 14 points across 57 games. He had a career year in 2023-24, scoring 18 goals and 32 points across 63 regular-season games, and registering four goals and eight points across 13 playoff games in Vancouver.

Joshua, who was selected in the 5th round of the 2014 NHL Draft (128th overall) by the Maple Leafs, has three years left on his contract with an average annual salary of $3.25 million.

Joshua is the latest addition to a new-look group of Maple Leafs forwards that includes Mattias Maccelli, Nicolas Roy and Michael Pezzetta.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto braces for sweltering heat as temperatures soar midweek

Toronto is in for a stretch of sizzling summer weather, with forecasters calling for two straight days of sun and soaring temperatures — and Thursday shaping up to be particularly scorching. Wednesday...

4h ago

Man dead after early-morning crash in Mississauga

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East just after...

2h ago

Judge set to deliver ruling after turbulent sexual assault trial of five hockey players

Seven years after an encounter that put sports culture under a national microscope and sparked a new wave of conversations about consent, a judge is set to rule this week on whether the actions of five...

2h ago

From robberies to shootings, more Toronto youth are turning to crime — and advocates are worried

Toronto is seeing a troubling rise in youth involvement in violent and high-risk crimes — from smash-and-grab robberies to shootings — raising alarm among community advocates. One youth worker says...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto braces for sweltering heat as temperatures soar midweek

Toronto is in for a stretch of sizzling summer weather, with forecasters calling for two straight days of sun and soaring temperatures — and Thursday shaping up to be particularly scorching. Wednesday...

4h ago

Man dead after early-morning crash in Mississauga

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East just after...

2h ago

Judge set to deliver ruling after turbulent sexual assault trial of five hockey players

Seven years after an encounter that put sports culture under a national microscope and sparked a new wave of conversations about consent, a judge is set to rule this week on whether the actions of five...

2h ago

From robberies to shootings, more Toronto youth are turning to crime — and advocates are worried

Toronto is seeing a troubling rise in youth involvement in violent and high-risk crimes — from smash-and-grab robberies to shootings — raising alarm among community advocates. One youth worker says...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
City of Toronto not set to replace Twyn Rivers Drive bridge until 2027

Twyn Rivers Drive is a key connection between Scarborough and Pickering. A large part has been closed since mid-2024 due to structural concerns involving Stott's bridge. As Nick Westoll reports, the replacement work isn't set to begin until 2027.

17h ago

2:23
Peel police crack down on violent crime rings behind home invasions, robberies

Twelve arrests, dozens of victims, and millions in stolen goods. Peel police announce a second major takedown in two weeks, linking violent crime networks to brutal home invasions and robberies. One suspect remains on the run. Brandon Rowe reports.

13h ago

3:08
Remembering a rock star: Ozzy Osbourne passes away at 76

Heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76. Stephanie Elam looks back at his life and legacy.

18h ago

0:51
Bed bug spotted on TTC Line 1 subway train

Video circulating online shows a bed bug crawling on a TTC Line 1 subway seat.

20h ago

0:51
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman, dead at 76

British heavy metal singer, frontman of Black Sabbath and famously known as the 'Prince of Darkness,' Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76.

19h ago

More Videos