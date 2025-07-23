Suspects sought after 2 Indian restaurants in Scarborough destroyed by arsonists

Toronto police have released new security images of two suspects wanted in connection to two separate arsons at restaurants in Scarborough that investigators believe are linked.

The first incident took place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at approximately 2:47 a.m. at Shaaz Indian Cuisine, located at 2300 Lawrence Avenue East near Kennedy Road.

Investigators say two male suspects wearing masks broke into the restaurant, poured an accelerant inside, and lit it before fleeing.

At the time, police said several employees were inside the restaurant, but were able to exit safely and were not injured.

The next day, on May 24, 2025, at approximately 3:38 a.m., emergency crews again responded to a fire call in the same area — this time at a restaurant called Bisi Bisi on Kennedy Road, near Lawrence Avenue East.

Police say two male suspects broke into the restaurant, again pouring an accelerant and lighting it before fleeing to an awaiting SUV.

Luckily, no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The same location, which was boarded up at the time after the first fire, was targeted again in July. The blaze was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Both restaurants were owned by the same people according to Toronto lawyer Rajesh Kumar, who represents the owners.

In an interview with CityNews, he called the fires a “deliberate and cowardly act of arson.”

“This was not really an attack on a business but a violation of safety and trust in our community,” said Kumar. “The Shaaz restaurant has been a pillar of the local community for years. The second restaurant, Bisi Bisi, literally opened over a week ago. So let us be clear, this kind of criminal activity has no place in Canada.”

The suspects are both described as male, with thin builds. They were last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver SUV (possibly a Honda CR-V), with a purple light on the driver’s side of the dashboard.

“Both fires are being investigated as suspected arsons,” a Toronto police release states. “Investigators believe that the two incidents are connected.”

With files from Denio Lourenco and John Marchesan of CityNews.