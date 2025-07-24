Suspected stolen vehicle crashes into taxi during police pursuit in Hamilton: SIU

A Hamilton Police Service officer is seen standing in front of a cruiser. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 24, 2025 10:23 am.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing an incident in Hamilton after a police pursuit ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a taxi late Wednesday night, leaving one person seriously injured.

According to preliminary details released by the SIU, the events began around 11:40 p.m. on July 23, when Hamilton Police officers in a marked cruiser attempted to stop a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle on Aikman Avenue. The 34-year-old male driver fled the scene.

A short time later, the vehicle collided with a taxi on Sanford Avenue South. The suspect was arrested at the scene and transported to the hospital, where he is currently being treated for a serious injury. The taxi driver was not seriously injured, according to the SIU.

In response to the incident, Sanford Avenue North remains closed between Main Street and Aikman Avenue, and lane restrictions are in effect on Aikman Avenue. Police are asking residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes as the investigation continues.

The province’s police watchdog states that two investigators, two forensic investigators, and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is urged to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged or a firearm was discharged at a person.

