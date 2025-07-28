11 charged in Mississauga crime ring tied to baby formula theft, drug trafficking

Dubbed Project Bengal, the four-month operation was led by Peel Regional Police and was launched in response to community complaints of suspected drug activity in Mississauga's Meadowvale area. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 28, 2025 11:31 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 11:49 am.

Eleven people have been charged following a months-long police investigation that uncovered an organized crime ring involved in both alleged drug trafficking and the theft of baby products, including formula and vitamins, from local retailers.

Dubbed Project Bengal, the four-month operation was led by Peel Regional Police and was launched in response to community complaints of suspected drug activity in Mississauga’s Meadowvale area.

Investigators say the group of suspects was allegedly stealing high-demand baby items from commercial businesses and exchanging the goods for narcotics.

According to police, the crime group targeted items such as baby formula and vitamins — products often locked up or closely monitored in retail stores. Investigators allege the suspects would then trade the stolen goods for illicit drugs.

The scheme came to light through a combination of surveillance and assistance from local retail partners, including Rexall, who shared video footage with local authorities, leading to multiple arrests.

Investigators say the group of suspects was stealing high-demand baby items from commercial businesses and exchanging the goods for narcotics. Photo: PRP.

Following weeks of surveillance, Peel Regional Police officers executed search warrants at two Mississauga properties — one believed to be used as a stash house for stolen merchandise, the other as a site for drug use and trafficking.

Police seized more than half a kilogram of cocaine, a variety of other narcotics, and what they described as a “significant amount” of stolen property and proceeds of crime. Approximately $30,000 worth of merchandise, primarily baby products, was recovered and returned to retailers, police said.

In total, 11 individuals were arrested, with 33 charges laid. The 11 accused were not identified.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact PRP.

