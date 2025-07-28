updated

Multiple crashes shut down Toronto-bound QEW in St. Catharines; injuries reported

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 28, 2025 8:04 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 8:47 am.

A series of collisions has brought Toronto-bound traffic on the QEW to a standstill near Niagara Street in St. Catharines, with several people sent to the hospital and delays reported.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Burlington detachment say the first crash occurred at the Niagara Street overpass and involved three vehicles. That scene has since been cleared, with one driver transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly after, a second and more serious collision occurred roughly 500 metres beyond Welland Avenue. OPP said that the incident involved two tractor-trailers and five other vehicles. Two people were taken to the hospital for assessment, though the extent of their injuries is still unknown.

All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW remain closed in the area as OPP continue their investigation and await further details on the injured parties.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. There is currently no timeline for the full reopening of the highway.

Top Stories

'My hands and feet went numb': Toronto man wins $60M Lotto jackpot after two life-changing decisions

A 26-year-old software professional from Toronto is now $60 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from the May 7 draw — and he credits two simple decisions for his life-changing...

6m ago

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

1h ago

Man critically injured in stabbing near St. Clair and Runnymede; arrest made

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing in Toronto's west end. Police say they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road, not...

1h ago

Ottawa cuts Confederation Bridge tolls, ferry fares in Atlantic Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney says that tolls on Prince Edward Island's Confederation Bridge will be reduced starting Aug. 1, along with a handful of other Atlantic travel fees. Starting Friday, the bridge...

19m ago

