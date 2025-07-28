A series of collisions has brought Toronto-bound traffic on the QEW to a standstill near Niagara Street in St. Catharines, with several people sent to the hospital and delays reported.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Burlington detachment say the first crash occurred at the Niagara Street overpass and involved three vehicles. That scene has since been cleared, with one driver transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly after, a second and more serious collision occurred roughly 500 metres beyond Welland Avenue. OPP said that the incident involved two tractor-trailers and five other vehicles. Two people were taken to the hospital for assessment, though the extent of their injuries is still unknown.

All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW remain closed in the area as OPP continue their investigation and await further details on the injured parties.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. There is currently no timeline for the full reopening of the highway.