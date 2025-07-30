Judge considers whether ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ challenge was filed in wrong venue

Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility in the Florida Everglades, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

By David Fischer And Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2025 10:40 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 11:40 am.

MIAMI (AP) — A legal challenge to a hastily-built immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades was filed in the wrong venue, government attorneys argued Wednesday in the first of two hearings over the legality of “Alligator Alcatraz” in a lawsuit brought by environmental groups.

Even though the property is owned by Miami-Dade County, Florida’s southern district is the wrong venue for the federal lawsuit by environmental groups since the detention center is located in neighboring Collier County, which is in the state’s middle district, according to government arguments.

Any decision by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami about whether to move the case could also influence a separate lawsuit brought by civil rights advocates who say that detainees at “Alligator Alcatraz” have been denied access to attorneys and immigration courts.

The federal and state government defendants in the civil rights case also argue that the lawsuit was filed in the wrong venue. At the request of a judge, the civil rights groups on Tuesday filed a revised class-action complaint arguing that the detainees’ constitutional rights were being violated.

Environmental groups filed their lawsuit against federal and state officials in Florida’s southern district last month, asking for the project being built on an airstrip in the heart of the Florida Everglades to be halted because the process didn’t follow state and federal environmental laws. Besides Wednesday’s hearing over venue, a second hearing has been scheduled for next week on the environmental groups’ request for temporary injunction.

The first of hundreds of detainees arrived a few days after the lawsuit was filed, and the facility has the capacity to hold 3,000 people.

The detention center was opened by Florida officials, but critics said it’s unclear whether federal immigration officials or state officials are calling the shots. Deportation flights from “Alligator Alcatraz” started last week.

Williams on Monday ordered that any agreements be produced in court between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Emergency Management, a move that could shed some light on the relationship between federal and state agencies in running the facility.

Critics have condemned the facility as a cruel and inhumane, as well as a threat to the ecologically sensitive wetlands, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican state officials have defended it as part of the state’s aggressive push to support President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform Bluesky: @mikeysid.bsky.social

David Fischer And Mike Schneider, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Private jet landing gear issue prompts investigation at Toronto Pearson

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating after a privately registered Hawker 850XP experienced a landing gear issue at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday morning. The...

45m ago

Long lines form early as thousands seek summer jobs at CNE hiring fair

Job seekers began lining up outside Exhibition Place early on Wednesday morning, hours before the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) job fair was scheduled to open its doors, as Toronto braces for one...

updated

25m ago

Toronto police renew appeal, offer $50K reward in Nicole Morin cold case

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is marking the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of eight-year-old Nicole Morin, unveiling a $50,000 reward to generate tips that could finally resolve her cold case. The...

updated

32m ago

Police investigating after 3 vehicles torched in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after an early-morning vehicle fire in Scarborough left three cars damaged and prompted a search for suspects. Emergency crews were called to 77 Crockford Boulevard,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Private jet landing gear issue prompts investigation at Toronto Pearson

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating after a privately registered Hawker 850XP experienced a landing gear issue at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday morning. The...

45m ago

Long lines form early as thousands seek summer jobs at CNE hiring fair

Job seekers began lining up outside Exhibition Place early on Wednesday morning, hours before the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) job fair was scheduled to open its doors, as Toronto braces for one...

updated

25m ago

Toronto police renew appeal, offer $50K reward in Nicole Morin cold case

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is marking the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of eight-year-old Nicole Morin, unveiling a $50,000 reward to generate tips that could finally resolve her cold case. The...

updated

32m ago

Police investigating after 3 vehicles torched in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after an early-morning vehicle fire in Scarborough left three cars damaged and prompted a search for suspects. Emergency crews were called to 77 Crockford Boulevard,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Toronto police warn of items being thrown at vehicles from midtown bridges

Toronto police issued a warning for drivers after incidents of rocks being throws at vehicles from midtown bridges were reported.

1h ago

0:41
Canadian Tire cuts corporate jobs amid restructuring

Canadian Tire announced it is cutting several corporate roles amid a restructuring plan for the retailer.

3h ago

2:21
JP Saxe highlights state of music industry in TikTok plea

Canadian musician JP Saxe says if he doesn't sell 20K tickets, his 'Make Yourself at Home' tour will be canceled. As Michelle Mackey reports, it's sparking a bigger conversation.

13h ago

2:00
Rabbit shot dead on lawn of Newmarket home

York Regional police are on the hunt for a suspect after a rabbit was shot dead on the front lawn of a Newmarket home. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

2:32
A behind the scenes look at Canada’s biggest hospital

It's being dubbed a "hospital for the future".  As construction begins on Mississauga's mega medical facility,  Shauna Hunt with a behind the scenes look at the innovation of health care. 

18h ago

More Videos