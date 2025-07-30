Toronto under special air quality statement due to Prairie wildfire smoke

The hazy air and smell of smoke from forest fires in Ontario and Quebec can be seen over the skyline of Toronto on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 30, 2025 9:17 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 10:17 pm.

A special air quality statement is in effect for Toronto and all of southern and central Ontario due to smoke from forest fires moving into the region Thursday.

Environment Canada says smoke from forest fires over the Prairies is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility on Thursday.

“Especially through Thursday morning, that’s when the smoke may be at its thickest and poorest air quality through the morning,” said CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai. “By the afternoon, that northeast wind is going to shove that smoke out of the way.

The Air Quality Health Index for downtown Toronto at 9 p.m. on Wednesday was 6, which is considered moderate risk.

As of 10 p.m., Toronto’s air quality was considered the fourth worst in the world, according to the World Air Quality Index.

People may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough, according to Environment Canada. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.

