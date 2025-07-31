Civic Holiday 2025 in Toronto: What’s open and closed

An "we're open" sign is shown in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By News Staff

Posted July 31, 2025 5:19 am.

Toronto will be busy over the Civic Holiday long weekend with several events taking place, including the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.

As you make your plans, check this list below of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday. The Civic Holiday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours.

While the City of Toronto doesn’t hold an official fireworks display on this long weekend, you can catch a show at Canada’s Wonderland around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, weather permitting.

Below is a full list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Aug. 4:

Attractions

  • Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Centreville Amusement Park: Open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

  • Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., click here to locate one in your area
  • LCBO stores will be closed

Transit

  • The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule

Grocery/pharmacy stores

  • Most grocery stores will be open but may be operating on reduced holiday hours, check your local location for hours
  • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open, call ahead or check online for your location’s hours
  • St. Lawrence Market will be closed on Monday but open Saturday and Sunday

Malls

  • Dufferin Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Scarborough Town Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sherway Gardens: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Yorkdale: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other

  • Banks and government offices will be closed
  • No mail delivery
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman on e-scooter struck and killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Toronto police say the woman was on an e-scooter in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area, just north of Sheppard Avenue...

8m ago

Toronto under special air quality statement due to Prairie wildfire smoke

A special air quality statement is in effect for Toronto and all of southern and central Ontario due to smoke from forest fires moving into the region Thursday. Environment Canada says smoke from forest...

5h ago

3 injured in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle in Mississauga

A serious collision involving a motorcycle and a car late Wednesday night has left three people injured, including two in critical condition, according to Peel Regional Police. The crash occurred around...

10m ago

Prime Minister Carney says Canada will recognize Palestine as a state this fall

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, as long as the Palestinian Authority holds elections next year. "Preserving...

6h ago

Top Stories

Woman on e-scooter struck and killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Toronto police say the woman was on an e-scooter in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area, just north of Sheppard Avenue...

8m ago

Toronto under special air quality statement due to Prairie wildfire smoke

A special air quality statement is in effect for Toronto and all of southern and central Ontario due to smoke from forest fires moving into the region Thursday. Environment Canada says smoke from forest...

5h ago

3 injured in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle in Mississauga

A serious collision involving a motorcycle and a car late Wednesday night has left three people injured, including two in critical condition, according to Peel Regional Police. The crash occurred around...

10m ago

Prime Minister Carney says Canada will recognize Palestine as a state this fall

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, as long as the Palestinian Authority holds elections next year. "Preserving...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Canada to recognize Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Glen McGregor discusses the reasons for the decision, and the conditions attached to it.

11h ago

0:44
Kenneth Lee swarming trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter apologizes to family

One of the eight girls charged in the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee apologized to his family at her sentence hearing.

13h ago

1:13
Ontario's energy minister pressed on Starlink cancellation fee

Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce confirmed the province has officially scrapped its $100 million dollar contract with Elon Musk's Starlink but would not clarify how much the cancellation fee would cost taxpayers.

16h ago

1:52
Could Canada follow other global leaders in recognizing Palestinian statehood?

With the U.K. and France pledging to recognize Palestinian statehood, could Canada follow suit? Glen McGregor explains.

17h ago

0:51
Nicole Morin cold case: Police announce $50K reward 40 years since disappearance

Toronto police announced a new reward of $50K for information on the whereabouts of Nicole Morin who went missing in 1985 in Etobicoke.

18h ago

More Videos