Civic Holiday 2025 in Toronto: What’s open and closed

Toronto will be busy over the Civic Holiday long weekend with several events taking place, including the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.

As you make your plans, check this list below of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday. The Civic Holiday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours.

While the City of Toronto doesn’t hold an official fireworks display on this long weekend, you can catch a show at Canada’s Wonderland around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, weather permitting.

Below is a full list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Aug. 4:

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Centreville Amusement Park: Open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., click here to locate one in your area

to locate one in your area LCBO stores will be closed

Transit

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule

Grocery/pharmacy stores

Most grocery stores will be open but may be operating on reduced holiday hours, check your local location for hours

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open, call ahead or check online for your location’s hours

St. Lawrence Market will be closed on Monday but open Saturday and Sunday

Malls

Dufferin Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sherway Gardens: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other