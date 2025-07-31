Civic Holiday 2025 in Toronto: What’s open and closed
Posted July 31, 2025 5:19 am.
Toronto will be busy over the Civic Holiday long weekend with several events taking place, including the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.
As you make your plans, check this list below of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday. The Civic Holiday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours.
While the City of Toronto doesn’t hold an official fireworks display on this long weekend, you can catch a show at Canada’s Wonderland around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, weather permitting.
Below is a full list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Aug. 4:
Attractions
- Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Centreville Amusement Park: Open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beer/LCBO
- Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., click here to locate one in your area
- LCBO stores will be closed
Transit
- The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
- GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule
Grocery/pharmacy stores
- Most grocery stores will be open but may be operating on reduced holiday hours, check your local location for hours
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open, call ahead or check online for your location’s hours
- St. Lawrence Market will be closed on Monday but open Saturday and Sunday
Malls
- Dufferin Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Scarborough Town Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sherway Gardens: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Yorkdale: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Other
- Banks and government offices will be closed
- No mail delivery
- Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday