Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade, Veld Music Festival among events

Get ready to dance at the annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade on Saturday, among other celebrations, this Civic Holiday long weekend.

There are also road closures in effect on parade day and the rest of the weekend.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Grab your costumes and head down to the lakeshore on Saturday for the Grand Parade. It takes place at Exhibition Place and Lake Shore Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event, which continues to draw millions from all over the world, includes elaborate costumes, lively Soca, and spirited masqueraders.

The parade will depart Exhibition Place Grounds at Princes’ Boulevard, head to Canada Boulevard, and travel along Lake Shore Boulevard West. The masquerade bands will return to Exhibition Place for judging via Canada Boulevard.

The parade is free to attend, but there are some ticketed areas.

There are several other events happening over the weekend. You can check out all the action on their website.

National Bank Open

Your favourite tennis stars will continue to play for the grand prize at the National Bank Open with the tournament wrapping up this weekend.

More information, including the schedule, is available on their website.

Veld Music Festival

The annual electronic music festival is back at Downsview Park this weekend. Featured artists include Alesso, Deadmau5, John Summit, Loud Luxury and Tiësto.

Tickets are still available for the full weekend festival. The concert begins at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Scarborough Ribfest

Delicious ribs, hot dogs, and corn on the cob will be at the ready at this weekend’s Scarborough Ribfest.

There will also be performances, midway rides, and more, all put on by the Rotary Club of Scarborough.

It will run from Friday until Monday, and the festivities kick off at 11 a.m.

Toronto Food Truck Festival

Between 30 and 50 food trucks will be at Woodbine Park this weekend to share signature dishes at the annual Toronto Food Truck Festival.

The festival features four days of live music and live eating challenges.

There will be all sorts of food with gluten-free, halal and vegetarian options. A full list of food trucks can be found on their website.

TTC/GO Transit closures

Line 2 late opening (Sunday)

Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Chester stations will be replaced by shuttle buses between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday for structural maintenance. Subway service is expected to start by 11 a.m.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade

Lake Shore Boulevard West will close to traffic at 12 a.m. Saturday from westbound Strachan Avenue to Parkside Drive, and eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard West from Colborne Lodge Drive to Strachan Avenue

The Princes’ Gates will remain closed to vehicle traffic starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The following road closures will be in effect from 12 a.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday:

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Fort York Boulevard to Colborne Lodge Drive

Strachan Avenue southbound from Fleet Street

Lake Shore Boulevard West westbound between Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard will be only be open to local traffic

The following Gardiner Expressway ramps will close at 12 a.m. on Saturday:

Westbound Gardiner Expressway on ramp at Jameson Avenue

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp at Jameson Avenue

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway on ramp from Jameson Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard West at British Columbia Road

Westbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp at Dunn Avenue

The following streets will be restricted to local traffic only:

Dufferin Street south of King Street West

Dowling Avenue south of King Street West

Stadium Road south of Lake Shore Boulevard West

Queens Quay West, west of Bathurst Street

Springhurst Avenue, east and west of Jameson Avenue

Remembrance Drive

Other streets, although not restricted to vehicles, will be strictly enforced for parking infractions. These streets include those south of King Street West, east of Colborne Lodge Drive, and west of Bathurst Street.

Toronto police say all vehicles, including tour buses, parked illegally on the following streets will be tagged and towed:

Lake Shore Boulevard West (including the grassed area)

Bathurst Street

Fleet Street

King Street West

Queen Street West

Roncesvalles Avenue

Dufferin Street

The Queensway

Vehicles also parked illegally in the Parkdale area and in the Stadium Road area will be tagged and towed.

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

Temporary closures

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Yonge is currently reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, Dec. 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

Islington Avenue will also be reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

From Monday, June 2, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street will be fully closed for the next stage of a project to replace a 142-year-old watermain and renew aging TTC streetcar tracks.

From Sunday, May 11 until Saturday, January 10, 2026, Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Front Street West and The Esplanade. The street will be pedestrianized for live entertainment, pop-up market vendors and other events.

Allen Road has been reduced from 3 lanes to 2 in both directions just north of Hwy 401. The SB Allen ramps to EB and WB 401 are closed.

Dufferin Street has been reduced to a single lane from Shanly to Dupont for road rehabilitation. Work is scheduled to be complete in August 2025.

A multi-stage construction project has Harbord Street down to a single lane east of Ossington to Spadina for watermain replacement. Work is expected to be complete in early October 2025.

Ossington is reduced to a single lane between College and Bloor because of watermain installation. The project is expected to be finished in December 2025.

For full traffic updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.