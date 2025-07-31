Blue Jays acquire former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from Guardians

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson/AP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 31, 2025 9:59 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 10:32 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays have bolstered their starting rotation ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced.

The Blue Jays will send pitching prospect Khal Stephen to Cleveland as part of the deal.

Bieber, a two-time All-Star, hasn’t pitched in the majors this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but has made four rehab starts in the minors, registering a 1.59 ERA with 21 strikeouts and one walk across 11 2/3 innings.

When healthy, Bieber is a front-end starting pitcher, with a career ERA of 3.22 and a K/9 of 10.2. He won the American League Cy Young award with Cleveland during the shortened 2020 season, pitching to an 8-1 record, 122 strikeouts and a league-best 1.63 ERA across 12 starts.

In 2019, Shane “Not Justin” Bieber recorded a career-high 214 1/3 innings pitched, 259 strikeouts and only 1.7 BB/9. He finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting that season. He also won an AL Gold Glove award in 2022.

The 30-year-old has a $16 million player option for 2026.

When he’s ready to return to the majors, Bieber will join a Blue Jays starting rotation that consists of Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer and Eric Lauer.

Stephen was selected by the Blue Jays in the second round of the 2024 draft out of Mississippi State University.

The 22-year-old was one of Toronto’s best minor-league pitchers this season, registering a 2.06 ERA and 91 strikeouts across 91 2/3 innings split between Single-A Dunedin, High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire. Stephen was ranked as Toronto’s fifth-best prospect by MLB.

Bieber is Toronto’s latest addition after the club acquired right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles for pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays enter Friday’s home game against the Kansas City Royals with a four-game lead over the New York Yankees for first in the AL East.

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a suspected home invasion, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police,...

17m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

3m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

2h ago

Toronto spa worker, 66, charged with sexual assault

A spa worker was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation, Toronto police say. According to investigators, the victim walked into an Etobicoke massage...

38m ago

