Are we getting closer to the truth about UFOs?

The truth is out there…but are we any closer to knowing what it is?

On the heels of World UFO Day, on today’s show, we talk to journalist Daniel Otis about a new federal government report that’s calling for the creation of a new Canadian federal agency to manage UFO reports.

You’ll also hear about his reporting on Canadian pilots who have encountered strange objects in the sky, and his battle with Canadian nuclear plant operators to get records they may have on the phenomenon.