The Big Story

Are we getting closer to the truth about UFOs?

The image from video provided by the U.S. Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (PHOTO: U.S. Department of Defense via the Associated Press)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 1, 2025 7:13 am.

The truth is out there…but are we any closer to knowing what it is?

On the heels of World UFO Day, on today’s show, we talk to journalist Daniel Otis about a new federal government report that’s calling for the creation of a new Canadian federal agency to manage UFO reports.

You’ll also hear about his reporting on Canadian pilots who have encountered strange objects in the sky, and his battle with Canadian nuclear plant operators to get records they may have on the phenomenon.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female driver arrested after rollover crash in alleged stolen SUV on Lake Shore Boulevard West

A female driver was arrested early Friday morning in an allegedly stolen SUV after a dramatic single-vehicle rollover crash on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m....

24m ago

Man critically injured in downtown Toronto butcher knife attack, 1 arrested

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed with a butcher knife during an altercation in downtown Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to a homeless shelter...

11m ago

Trump signs executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, following through on a threat to raise duties if Ottawa didn't make a trade...

39m ago

Sentencing expected today for girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly Toronto swarming

An Ontario judge is set to deliver his sentence this afternoon in the case of a teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man. The girl was 14 when she...

1m ago

Top Stories

Female driver arrested after rollover crash in alleged stolen SUV on Lake Shore Boulevard West

A female driver was arrested early Friday morning in an allegedly stolen SUV after a dramatic single-vehicle rollover crash on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m....

24m ago

Man critically injured in downtown Toronto butcher knife attack, 1 arrested

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed with a butcher knife during an altercation in downtown Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to a homeless shelter...

11m ago

Trump signs executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, following through on a threat to raise duties if Ottawa didn't make a trade...

39m ago

Sentencing expected today for girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly Toronto swarming

An Ontario judge is set to deliver his sentence this afternoon in the case of a teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man. The girl was 14 when she...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
81-year-old woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run of e-scooter rider

An 81-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 65-year-old woman who was riding an e-scooter at the time of the crash.

17h ago

1:13
Man shot during home invasion in Brampton

Peel Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Brampton that left a man with gunshot wounds.

19h ago

1:50
Trump says Canada's Palestinian statehood plans to make trade deal 'very hard'

Trump said Canada's plans to recognize Palestinian statehood will make trade negotiations 'very hard' as the Aug. 1 deadline approaches.

21h ago

2:01
'Everything dropped on us!': Ceiling collapse at apartment building leaves woman injured

A witness described the moment a portion of concrete ceiling of an apartment building collapsed, injuring a woman that was standing underneath.

21h ago

1:27
Woman on e-scooter killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman riding an e-scooter was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in North York near Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street.

23h ago

More Videos